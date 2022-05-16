Five times Megan Fox created a storm with her controversies: From calling Michael Bay 'Hitler' to shoplifting at Walmart

Hollywood diva Megan Fox had a promising career starting from the Olsen twins' Holiday in the Sun. She rose to fame after starring in Michael Bay's 2007 box office hit Transformers and went ahead to become one of the most desirable women in the industry until it all came to an end with her infamous stance about the Transformers director. While Megan's career has had a fair share of highs and lows since then, her unapologetic statements often opened the floodgates of controversies. Now as she turned a year older today, here are a few times when Megan grabbed all the attention with much-debated moves. (Read also: Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly describe their relationship as ‘ecstasy and agony’)

After the success of Transformers first and second films, Megan lost out on returning to Transformers: Dark of the Moon. It all began when she compared director Micheal Bay to Hitler during a 2009 interview. Calling him 'a nightmare to work with', she told Wonderland Magazine that Micheal 'wants to create this insane, infamous mad man reputation' which didn't go well. She describes it as the lowest point of her career.

Megan Fox and Micheal Bay from the promotions of Transformers.

After taking the hit, Megan also accused Micheal of exploiting her during the auditions of Transformers. After she received criticism for the same, she later opened up about why she refused to talk about it and told New York Times, "(It) was ahead of my time and so people weren't able to understand. Instead, I was rejected because of qualities that are now being praised in other women coming forward." The world realised it much later how Megan was not given a fair chance to say her piece and ‘cancelled’ for no fault of hers.Before debuting in films, Megan was caught shoplifting cosmetics at a Walmart store. She told Express, "I don't know if the ban was for life, but when I was 14 or 15 I did get caught and convicted of stealing Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen cosmetics from a (Walmart)."From time to time Megan sparked cosmetic surgery rumours with her good looks. Settling them for once and all, she posted a series of her pictures and wrote 'Things You Can't Do with Your Face when You Have Botox'. The pictures reportedly featured Megan with different facial expressions to debunk speculations of her frozen face.

Megan got engaged to her boyfriend, singer-rapper Machine Gun Kelly and hit headlines with their blood proposal video. The couple said that they drank each other’s blood after the proposal and left netizens divided on social media. Clarifying their words, she later said to the Glamour Magazine, “I guess to drink each other’s blood might mislead people or people are imagining us with goblets and we’re like Game of Thrones, drinking each other’s blood. It’s just a few drops, but yes, we do consume each other’s blood on occasion for ritual purposes only.”

