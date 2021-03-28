Frankie Muniz welcomes son Mauz with wife Paige Price, pens note along with first pics

Malcolm in the Middle actor Frankie Muniz and his wife, actor Paige Price, have welcomed their first child, a baby boy. Muniz announced the birth of their son, whom they have named Mauz, on Instagram.

"World, meet my son Mauz Mosley Muniz. He was born on March 22nd at 11:15 AM. That was the moment that my life changed forever," the actor wrote on Saturday alongside a picture of the newborn.

Muniz, also known for spy comedy film series Cody Banks, said it took him a long time to share a post as he has been "1000% obsessed" with the baby. "I had heard that it would, but I never would have expected the impact seeing my son would have on me. Honestly, I didn’t know it was possible to love anything as much as I love him. It took me a long time to post because I’ve been 1000% obsessed with him, already striving to make every moment he lives on earth the best it can possibly be. I found myself very emotional the other day as I pondered how lucky I was to have the most incredible wife and now the most amazing child and thought how all I want from now on is to make the world a better place, for them. I’ve even chosen to give up my motorcycles and stick with listening to K-LOVE on the radio while driving the speed limit. I love you Mauz. I love you @pogmuniz," he added.

Muniz and Price, who tied the knot last February, announced the pregnancy in September. Sharing a video, Frankie had written, "I'm gonna be a dad!!!! I'm so excited for the next big adventure. I love @pogmuniz and our little one!!"

