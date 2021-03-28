Home / Entertainment / Hollywood / Frankie Muniz welcomes son Mauz with wife Paige Price, pens note along with first pics
hollywood

Frankie Muniz welcomes son Mauz with wife Paige Price, pens note along with first pics

In an emotional note along with first pictures of the baby, Frankie Muniz wrote that he had chosen to give up his motorcycles and stick with listening to K-LOVE on the radio while driving the speed limit.
PTI |
PUBLISHED ON MAR 28, 2021 01:41 PM IST
Paige Price and Frankie Muniz with son Mauz.

Malcolm in the Middle actor Frankie Muniz and his wife, actor Paige Price, have welcomed their first child, a baby boy. Muniz announced the birth of their son, whom they have named Mauz, on Instagram.

"World, meet my son Mauz Mosley Muniz. He was born on March 22nd at 11:15 AM. That was the moment that my life changed forever," the actor wrote on Saturday alongside a picture of the newborn.

Muniz, also known for spy comedy film series Cody Banks, said it took him a long time to share a post as he has been "1000% obsessed" with the baby. "I had heard that it would, but I never would have expected the impact seeing my son would have on me. Honestly, I didn’t know it was possible to love anything as much as I love him. It took me a long time to post because I’ve been 1000% obsessed with him, already striving to make every moment he lives on earth the best it can possibly be. I found myself very emotional the other day as I pondered how lucky I was to have the most incredible wife and now the most amazing child and thought how all I want from now on is to make the world a better place, for them. I’ve even chosen to give up my motorcycles and stick with listening to K-LOVE on the radio while driving the speed limit. I love you Mauz. I love you @pogmuniz," he added.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Emma Stone, Dave McCary welcome first child

The Suicide Squad trailer comes with statutory warnings, lots of Margot Robbie

Pierce Brosnan joins the cast of Dwayne Johnson's Black Adam as Dr Fate

Students of Delhi University have a request for Emma Watson

Also read: Hilary Duff, Matthew Koma welcome second baby girl, name her Mae. See pic

Muniz and Price, who tied the knot last February, announced the pregnancy in September. Sharing a video, Frankie had written, "I'm gonna be a dad!!!! I'm so excited for the next big adventure. I love @pogmuniz and our little one!!"

(With HT inputs)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Related Stories

bollywood

This Sharmila Tagore-Mansoor Ali Khan's pic is Saba Ali Khan's prized possession

UPDATED ON MAR 28, 2021 01:44 PM IST
music

Shreya Ghoshal cradles her baby bump, says 'experiencing the most beautiful phase of my life'. See pic

PUBLISHED ON MAR 28, 2021 12:55 PM IST
TRENDING TOPICS
Bihar Board 12th Result 2021
BSEB Bihar Board 12th Result
Bihar Board 12th Result 2021 Live
Covid-19 cases in India
Bharat Bandh
IND vs ENG Live Score
Horoscope Today
BSEB Inter Results
Assembly Election News
India vs England
Bihar Board 12th Result Link
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP