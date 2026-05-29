Fresh legal trouble for Brad Pitt as intimate skincare brand files lawsuit

Hollywood star Brad Pitt has landed in fresh legal trouble after being sued by a skincare company over alleged trademark infringement. The Malibu-based brand, known for its intimate skincare products for male genitalia, has accused the actor of using branding that closely resembles its own and is now seeking damages in the lawsuit.

Brad Pitt faces new lawsuit

Brad Pitt launched his high-end skincare line in 2022, partnering with Perrin wine family of France.

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According to Page Six, Pitt has found himself in the middle of another court battle after Malibu-based skincare brand, Beau D, sued him for changing his skincare brand’s name to something similar to theirs.

The actor launched his high-end skincare line in 2022, partnering with Perrin wine family of France. It was originally named Le Domaine, with the luxury line undergoing a major rebranding and repositioning effort last year, changing its name to Beau Domaine.

Now, reports suggested that Beau D made three attempts to settle and resolve the issue out of court, but all their efforts proved abortive. The Malibu-based brand, Beau D., was launched in 2020 with a luxe lip salve and a ‘D. Cream’, AirMail reported.

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Malibu-based skincare brand, Beau D

{{^usCountry}} Now, Beau D. has initiated a lawsuit for false designation of origin and common-law unfair competition under California’s Business and Professions Code. The brand is seeking compensation for damages over $75K. They also want Pitt’s line to stop using the Beau Domaine name altogether. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Now, Beau D. has initiated a lawsuit for false designation of origin and common-law unfair competition under California’s Business and Professions Code. The brand is seeking compensation for damages over $75K. They also want Pitt’s line to stop using the Beau Domaine name altogether. {{/usCountry}}

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According to the brand, their product, “crème p*nis,” was made to put “power in your package.” In a chat with AirMail, Brandon Palas, the founder of the company, said, “It will help to bring plumpness to that skin, inspire collagen production, and slow down the process of aging.”

Brad Pitt's brand

More about the lawsuit

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Before filing any litigation, Brandon Palas proposed several settlement options with Pitt that he said the actor was "open to."

"We offered Beau Domaine three private, pre-litigation settlement options, in good faith," Palas told RadarOnline, adding, "(One) that they undertake a rebrand; (Two) that they compensate us for the right to continue operating as-is while affording us the opportunity to meaningfully differentiate our brand; or (Three) that they fund our rebranding efforts."

Brandon Palas said while Pitt's partners were not interested in a rebrand of their own, there had been talks about financial aid to help Beau D. change its name, but that apparently fell through.

Neither Brad Pitt nor his brand has responded to the fresh legal controversy so far. Meanwhile, Pitt has been involved in a public court fight with his ex-wife, Angelina Jolie, over the sale of her share in their joint French winery, Château Miraval.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sugandha Rawal ...Read More Sugandha Rawal has been writing about entertainment and lifestyle for over 13 years, and if there's one thing that's kept her going, it's a genuine love for storytelling. She completed her graduation in Journalism from the University of Delhi and went on to earn her Master of Media from IP University. Beginning her career in the fast-paced environment of news wire reporting, she learned the art of accuracy, speed, and storytelling under pressure. She later expanded her horizons in print journalism, where she honed her feature-writing skills and developed a keen eye for detail and narrative depth. These days, she's firmly rooted in digital journalism, adapting and evolving with a media landscape that never sits still. Over the years, Sugandha has covered everything from Bollywood and celebrity culture to wellness trends and lifestyle shifts. She enjoys spotting the drama behind headlines, the emotion behind interviews, and the details that others might miss. When she is not chasing the latest entertainment update or lifestyle trend, you will find her observing the cultural shifts that shape the stories we consume every day. Read Less

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