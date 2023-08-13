Friday Night Lights, Gossip Girl & more TV shows with high Schools we wish we could’ve attended

Remember the school days, sitting in class, waiting for the bell? TV shows like Gossip Girl and Friday Night Lights make us wish for exciting high school experiences. Whether loved or disliked, we all share the dream of attending fictional schools. Check out our picks for these dream schools!

The Harbor School, The O.C. Poster

The Harbor School, The O.C.

The Harbor School is a private school for the children of Newport's elite. It's a place where drama is always brewing, especially when Ryan Atwood, a new student from Chino, arrives. Ryan and his "brother" Seth get into a few fights with their classmates, but we still would love to sit in class with them. The school is located on a beautiful campus with large lawns and palm trees, and the student recreational area is amazing. We could have joined Seth and Summer on one of the comfy leather couches and listened to them bicker while Ryan grabbed a coffee from the coffee cart. It would have made our high school experience a hundred times better.

Streaming Now, Max

Gossip Girl

Constance Billard and St. Jude's School, Gossip Girl

Attending Constance Billard and St. Jude's School would be a dream come true for any fashion-loving teen. The school is known for its high-end fashion and its students' social status. Blair Waldorf is the queen bee of the school, and she loves to be in the spotlight. When a new blog reveals the secrets of the most popular students, no one is safe. But even with all the drama, Constance Billard and St. Jude's School is still a great place to learn and make memories.

Streaming Now, Max

McKinley High School, Glee

McKinley High School, Glee

Even with the school's lack of funds, we'd love to be in Lima, Ohio's school from Glee. Imagine Rachel and Finn's duet, Cheerios in matching outfits led by Sue Sylvester, or exciting events like a Rocky Horror performance. The building isn't fancy, but the people provide endless fun.

Streaming Now, Disney+ and Hulu

Dillon High School

Dillon High School, Friday Night Lights

We all wanted our school football team to be like the Dillon Panthers. A top-notch team, they play exciting games in Texas. Coach Eric Taylor pushes his players to work hard and give their best. Football is a big deal for the students. Watching nationally recognized football at their games is a dream experience.

Streaming Now, Netflix, Hulu, and Prime Video

Nevermore Academy

Nevermore Academy, Wednesday

Apart from the scary beast, going to Nevermore School seems magical. Even though Wednesday Addams doesn't like it, we'd love to be there. It's a school for outcasts and has cool stuff like the Poe Cup and secret groups. It's like Halloween every day in this cool castle.

Streaming Now, Netflix

Capeside High School,

Capeside High School,Dawson's Creek

This school in Capeside, Massachusetts, is like the perfect high school. Dawson, a budding filmmaker, navigates growing up with friends Joey and Pacey at Capeside High School. The school is both impressive on the outside and has caring teachers, and vibrant arts, and sports teams.This high school is quite literally too good to be true and we love it.

Streaming Now, Prime Video, Hulu, and Max

