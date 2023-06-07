From Dune to Hamilton, Unveiling the top 10 highest-rated IMDB films since 2020

Amidst the challenges of a Covid-19 global pandemic spanning from 2020 to 2022, filmmakers persevered in pursuing their passion: crafting exceptional movies.

Drawing from IMDb's curated selection of the finest and most acclaimed films, we present the ten highest-rated movies since 2020, featuring the likes of Dune and Spider-Man: No Way Home.

These cinematic masterpieces have provided solace, entertainment, and inspiration during these unprecedented times in our shared history.

10. Soul (2020): IMDB Rating-8.0/10

Soul, an extraordinary animated fantasy comedy-drama, follows the journey of Joe Gardner (played by Jamie Foxx), a talented jazz pianist whose life takes an unexpected turn when he falls into a coma, moments before his long-awaited breakthrough. Determined to reunite his fractured spirit and body, Joe embarks on a remarkable quest. Beyond its theological, psychological, and life aspirations, Soul delves into profound existential themes, presenting a thought-provoking animated family film.

Where to watch-Disney+

9. CODA (2021): IMDB Rating-8.0/10

CODA, a heartfelt remake of the acclaimed 2014 French-Belgian film La Famille Bélier, introduces us to the captivating protagonist (Emilia Jones) who belongs to the extraordinary world of being a "child of deaf adults."

As the sole hearing member in her family, she finds herself torn between supporting their ailing fishing business and pursuing her own dreams of becoming a singer.

This remarkable movie endeavors to bridge the gap between the striking parallels and differences it encounters, weaving a narrative of struggle, personal growth, and self-discovery.

Where to watch- Apple TV+.

8. Zack Snyder’s Justice League (2021): IMDB Rating-8.0/10

Zack Snyder's Justice League, a director's cut of the 2017 American superhero film, takes inspiration from beloved DC Comics characters. This epic tale revolves around a formidable group of superheroes who unite to defend Earth against the formidable extraterrestrial entity known as Steppenwolf (portrayed by Ciarán Hinds) and his relentless army of Parademons.

While not without its imperfections, Justice League emerges as a truly remarkable blockbuster, surpassing its earlier theatrical version in every conceivable way. Snyder's visionary direction elevates the film, transporting devoted fans of the franchise to a realm of cinematic dreams.

Where to watch-Max

7. Dune (2021): IMDB Rating-8.0/10

Dune, based on the first half of Frank Herbert's iconic 1965 novel, immerses us in a gripping tale following the journey of Paul Atreides (portrayed by Timothée Chalamet), a young prodigy. His path takes him to the desolate planet Arrakis, infamous for its exclusive reserve of spice, a valuable psychotropic substance (Drug), and its resilient inhabitants, the Fremen. I

n order to protect his family, House Atreides, and safeguard the people, Paul must confront the treacherous landscapes of Arrakis and embrace the destiny that awaits him.

Denis Villeneuve's Dune emerges as an intellectual science fiction masterpiece, boasting an expansive narrative, awe-inspiring action sequences, and stunning cinematography.

Where to watch-Max

6. John Wick: Chapter 4 (2023): IMDB Rating-8.0/10

In John Wick: Chapter 4, the adrenaline-fueled saga continues as our relentless protagonist (Keanu Reeves) embarks on a perilous quest to dismantle the powerful High Table.

Battling against a formidable new adversary with far-reaching influence, Wick must navigate a treacherous landscape where former allies have turned into foes, all in his pursuit of freedom.

This highly anticipated installment of the renowned action franchise delivers a visual spectacle, featuring sleek aesthetics, pulse-pounding action sequences, and a well-crafted storyline that propels the narrative forward. With cutting-edge stunt work and meticulously choreographed scenes, viewers are treated to a cinematic feast for the eyes.

Where to watch-Apple TV+

5. The Father (2020): IMDB Rating-8.2/10

In The Father, we delve into the poignant journey of Anthony (Anthony Hopkins), a Londoner grappling with the difficult task of admitting his diminishing ability to care for himself to his devoted daughter, Anne (Olivia Colman). As Anne arranges for a nurse's assistance, Anthony's demeanor transforms from endearing to confrontational. One fateful day, Anthony awakens disoriented in an unfamiliar house, confronted by the stark reality of his slipping grasp on the world around him.

Where to watch-Prime Video

4. Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021): IMDB Rating-8.2/10

In Spider-Man: No Way Home, the fan-favourite web-slinger (Tom Holland) returns for the third thrilling chapter of his cinematic journey within the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Seeking to conceal his identity once more, Spider-Man turns to the mystical expertise of Dr. Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) in the hopes of reversing the public revelation of his secret persona that occurred in Far From Home.

Parker's unintended disruptions cause the spell to malfunction, inadvertently tearing open the fabric of the multiverse and unleashing a torrent of interdimensional visitors into his world.

The film embraces a darker tone, serving a purpose that goes beyond surface-level entertainment. As fans embark on this cinematic journey, they will find themselves contemplating the significant role Spider-Man plays in their lives.

Where to watch-Netflix

3. Gurdians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (2023): IMDB Rating-8.2/10

In the highly anticipated James Gunn’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, the eponymous group finds themselves settling into their new lives on Knowhere, until echoes from Rocket's enigmatic past disrupt their newfound harmony.

As the team faces a dire threat targeting Rocket (voiced by Bradley Cooper), Peter Quill (Chris Pratt) must step up to lead the Guardians on a perilous mission that could potentially lead to the dissolution of their once-unbreakable bond.

Where to watch- On Theatre

2. Hamilton (2020): IMDB Rating-8.3/10

Hamilton, adapted from Ron Chernow's acclaimed 2004 biography of Alexander Hamilton, takes audiences on a captivating journey through the remarkable life of this influential founding father.

Portrayed by the incomparable Lin-Manuel Miranda, Hamilton's story comes to life onscreen with the original Broadway cast, capturing the electrifying energy of their live performance at the iconic Richard Rodgers Theatre.

Where to watch-Disney+

Top Gun: Maverick (2022): IMDB Rating-8.3/10

Top Gun: Maverick, the highly anticipated sequel to the iconic 1986 film, thrusts us back into the exhilarating world of Pete "Maverick" Mitchell (Tom Cruise). As he confronts a future filled with uncertainty and grapples with the haunting ghosts of his past, Maverick is forced to confront his deepest fears head-on. This transformative journey leads him and his fellow pilots to embark on a mission that demands the utmost sacrifice.

Where to watch-Prime Video