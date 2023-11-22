From Gal Gadot to Mia Khalifa, Hollywood celebs who were cancelled over remarks about Israel-Hamas conflict

Amid the Israel-Hamas conflict, multiple celebrities have been cancelled over insensitive or offensive social media posts. Hamas launched a surprise attack on Israel on November 7, killing more than 1,000 people and taking over 240 hostages to the Gaza strip. Israel responded with multiple airstrikes.

Mia Khalifa and Melissa Barrera were among multiple celebrities who were cancelled over insensitive or offensive social media posts (miakhalifa/Instagram and melissabarreram/Instagram)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Here is a list of Hollywood celebrities who have been cancelled due to their offensive comments on the conflict:

Angelina Jolie

Angelina Jolie was criticised for not taking sides and reacting neutrally to the situation. "Palestinian and Israeli lives—and the lives of all people globally—matter equally," she wrote in an Instagram post.

Citing her work as a UN refugee agency ambassador, she said more humanitarian aid should be delivered to the Gaza Strip. "The few aid trucks that are entering are a fraction of what is needed, and the bombings are causing desperate new humanitarian needs daily," she said.

Amy Schumer

Amy Schumer has been outspoken on social media about the conflict. Amy previously wrote on Instagram that she is a "proud Jewish Woman" and said she has "lost so many friends these last few weeks but feel powerful and free knowing I stand for the truth and will fight for it always."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Another post she shared was an archival footage of Martin Luther King Jr. condemning anti-Semitism and expressing support for Israel.

Later, his daughter Bernice King responded saying, “Certainly, my father was against antisemitism, as am I. He also believed militarism (along with racism and poverty) to be among the interconnected Triple Evils. I am certain he would call for Israel’s bombing of Palestinians to cease, for hostages to be released and for us to work for true peace, which includes justice."

Amy later said on Instagram that he is "accepting love and feedback,” and clarified her point. "What I want is EVERY HOSTAGE BACK. I want safety and freedom from Hamas for Palestinians and Israelis. I want safety for Jewish people and Muslims as well. Everyone. Just like you. I want peace," she said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"You will never see me wishing harm on anyone. Saying I'm Islamophobic or that I like genocide is crazy. So here you go by popular demand. Comments on," she added.

Debra Messing

Debra Messing was slammed online after attending the March for Israel rally in Washington, DC, on November 14. Over 290,000 people attended the event at the National Mall.

Debra called the Israel-Hamas conflict "madness," before adding, “This is terrorism. But we will win. We always have." "We are strong, resilient and devoted, and we will not lose ourselves," the actress said.

"We will worry for our global Jewish family and also hurt for the innocent Palestinians used as human shields by Hamas. We will work to eviscerate Hamas and also pray for a free and flourishing Gaza,” she added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

She continued: "We will remember and work for the release of the 240 hostages, as well as for the safety of the 2.2 million Gazans also held hostage by Hamas. We will pray for the success of the IDF [Israel Defense Forces] for a war Israel did not start, did not want, but a war Israel will win. Because we must. I know you are alone, I know you are afraid, I know you feel abandoned by people you thought were friends. Looking out today I know we are not alone, because we have each other."

Debra was blasted for not properly acknowledging the Palestinians killed in the conflict.

Gal Gadot

Israeli actor Gal Gadot came under fire for reportedly organising a screening of a graphic footage that was collected from Israel after the October 7 Hamas attack. The audience will comprise famous Hollywood figures in Los Angeles and New York.

Mark Ruffalo

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Actor Mark Ruffalo was mocked on social media after sharing a petition to "End child bloodshed" in Israel and Gaza on October 19.

Mia Khalifa

Adult film star Mia Khalifa was blasted for calling Hamas terrorists “freedom fighter” on social media. "Can someone please tell the freedom fighters in Palestine to flip their phones and film horizontal," the 30-year-old said on social media.

Noah Schnapp

Stranger Things actor Noah Schnapp came under fire for his statement on the conflict. He told his Instagram followers, in part, “You either stand with Israel or you stand with terrorism.”

Selena Gomez

While Selena Gomez did condemn the violence against innocent civilians, she also said that believes her post will not make a difference despite being one of the most followed people on the Internet. She had thus remained silent on the matter for a long time. Fans reminded her that with millions of followers, she could have definitely made a difference, as opposed to what she suggested.

Susan Sarandon

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Susan Sarandon’s attendance at the #March4Palestine rally in Washington D.C divided her followers. Sharing a photo of herself on stage, she wrote, “You don't have to be Palestinian to care about what's happening in Gaza. I stand with Palestine. No one is free until everyone is free."

Timothée Chalamet

Actor Timothée Chalamet was slammed for appearing in a Saturday Night Live! skit that featured a joke about Hamas.

Melissa Barrera

Actress Melissa Barrera has been dropped from Spyglass Media’s Scream VII because of a series of social media posts on theIsrael-Hamas conflict that she shared. She was fired in the wake of her posts where she expressed support for the Palestinian cause. She also criticised Israeli actions that followed the Hamas attack.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON