From missed Star Wars to Elm Street Nightmare- Robert Englund's Hollywood odyssey unveiled in eye-opening documentary

In a captivating glimpse into the world of horror legend Robert Englund, a newly released clip from the documentary "Hollywood Dreams & Nightmares: The Robert Englund Story" reveals the actor's near miss with a role in the iconic Star Wars franchise. Before donning the infamous mask of Freddy Krueger, Englund had the opportunity to venture into a galaxy far, far away, as he reflects on his brush with the original Star Wars film in the exclusive clip.

Poster of Hollywood Dreams & Nightmares: The Robert Englund Story.

Recalling the time of Star Wars' development, Englund shares his awareness of the pivotal roles of Han Solo and Luke Skywalker. Although he never had the chance to audition for George Lucas, Englund's presence at the casting session would indirectly lead to the casting of one of the franchise's most beloved characters.

Ironically, Englund's generosity and friendship with Mark Hamill, who frequented their shared apartment, played a role in Hamill securing the iconic role of Luke Skywalker. Englund entrusted the audition sides to Hamill, urging him to try out for Lucas, resulting in Hamill's unforgettable portrayal of the Jedi hero.

While losing out on Star Wars could have been disheartening, it proved to be a fortuitous turn for Englund's career. He went on to land significant roles in diverse genres, showcasing his talents in sci-fi with the V miniseries and displaying his versatility in the ensemble dramedy Stay Hungry. However, it was Englund's portrayal of the menacing Freddy Krueger in A Nightmare on Elm Street that propelled him to international fame. The iconic character became Englund's legacy, leading to eight films in the franchise, including the thrilling crossover Freddy vs. Jason.

Englund's remarkable Hollywood journey didn't end with Freddy Krueger. He continued to captivate audiences with his performances in other beloved horror films such as Urban Legend, 2001 Maniacs, and Behind the Mask: The Rise of Leslie Vernon. Fans eager to explore the full spectrum of Englund's career can look forward to Hollywood Dreams & Nightmares: The Robert Englund Story, which will be available on digital platforms and Screambox starting June 6.

As the documentary delves into the life and achievements of Robert Englund, audiences will witness his path from almost joining the Star Wars universe to becoming an icon of the horror genre. Englund's talent and enduring legacy are testaments to the unpredictable twists and turns that shape a Hollywood career.