Home / Entertainment / Hollywood / Gal Gadot says 'my country is at war' as Israel-Palestine conflict escalates, disables comments after Twitter backlash
hollywood

Gal Gadot says 'my country is at war' as Israel-Palestine conflict escalates, disables comments after Twitter backlash

Gal Gadot, a former Israeli Defence Forces fighter, posted a statement on Twitter, saying it broke her heart to see that her "country is at war".
PTI |
UPDATED ON MAY 13, 2021 12:26 PM IST
Gal Gadot expressed her thoughts on Twitter as the Israel-Palestine conflict escalated.

Actor Gal Gadot came under fire on social media after she posted a message of peace in the wake of the latest round of fighting between Israel and Palestine.

Gadot, a former Israeli Defence Forces fighter, posted a statement on Twitter, saying it breaks her heart to see that her "country is at war".

"My heart breaks. My country is at war. I worry for my family, my friends. I worry for my people. This is a vicious cycle that has been going on for far too long," the 36-year-old actor wrote.

The actor said both Israel and its "neighbour" deserve to live as "free and safe" nations. "I pray for the victims and their families, I pray for this unimaginable hostility to end, I pray for our leaders to find the solution so we could live side by side in peace. I pray for better days," Gadot added.

However, her post on Twitter was flooded with replies that criticised her of being a "propaganda" tool for Israel, given her past military service record.

Some also called out her for using the word "neighbour" instead of referencing Palestine by name.

Also read: Priyanka Chopra: 'My body has changed as I've gotten older, just as everyone's'

The backlash was so severe and vitriolic that Gadot disabled the comments section to her tweet. At least 53 Palestinians and six Israelis have been killed in spiralling violence as of Wednesday as Gaza-based militants fired hundreds of rockets on Israel since Monday evening.

Israel has carried out hundreds of airstrikes at Hamas and Islamic Jihad targets in the coastal strip. 

Actor Gal Gadot came under fire on social media after she posted a message of peace in the wake of the latest round of fighting between Israel and Palestine.

Gadot, a former Israeli Defence Forces fighter, posted a statement on Twitter, saying it breaks her heart to see that her "country is at war".

"My heart breaks. My country is at war. I worry for my family, my friends. I worry for my people. This is a vicious cycle that has been going on for far too long," the 36-year-old actor wrote.

The actor said both Israel and its "neighbour" deserve to live as "free and safe" nations. "I pray for the victims and their families, I pray for this unimaginable hostility to end, I pray for our leaders to find the solution so we could live side by side in peace. I pray for better days," Gadot added.

However, her post on Twitter was flooded with replies that criticised her of being a "propaganda" tool for Israel, given her past military service record.

Some also called out her for using the word "neighbour" instead of referencing Palestine by name.

Also read: Priyanka Chopra: 'My body has changed as I've gotten older, just as everyone's'

The backlash was so severe and vitriolic that Gadot disabled the comments section to her tweet. At least 53 Palestinians and six Israelis have been killed in spiralling violence as of Wednesday as Gaza-based militants fired hundreds of rockets on Israel since Monday evening.

Israel has carried out hundreds of airstrikes at Hamas and Islamic Jihad targets in the coastal strip. 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
gal gadot israel palestine

Related Stories

hollywood

Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot says Joss Whedon 'threatened' her career: 'I took care of it on the spot'

PUBLISHED ON MAY 09, 2021 12:46 PM IST
hollywood

Gal Gadot was reportedly threatened by director Joss Whedon on Justice League set, Wonder Woman star responds

PUBLISHED ON APR 08, 2021 10:54 AM IST
TRENDING NEWS

Connecticut aquarium set to welcome five Beluga whales from Canada

Meet this 88-year-old artist who completed a year of pandemic 'daily doodles'

Anand Mahindra’s share has a message for people who miss the time gone by

Watch: Elephant’s cricket skills impress former England skipper Michael Vaughan
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Coronavirus Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Covid Vaccine
Covaxin
Happy Eid ul Fitr 2021
Eid ul Fitr 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP