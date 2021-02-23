Home / Entertainment / Hollywood / Gal Gadot was 'on the verge of giving up acting' before Wonder Woman casting, see her 'nostalgic' post
hollywood

Gal Gadot was 'on the verge of giving up acting' before Wonder Woman casting, see her 'nostalgic' post

Actor Gal Gadot has said that she was on the verge of giving up acting when she was cast in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice as Wonder Woman. Read her nostalgic post.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 04:24 PM IST
Gal Gadot poses for a camera test for Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice.

Actor Gal Gadot has shared a picture of herself, taken around the time when she was contemplating quitting acting. The actor was soon cast as Wonder Woman in the DC Extended Universe, which turned her fortunes around.

On Tuesday, she took to Instagram to share a black-and-white picture from a camera test that was conducted for Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice. The picture was taken by director Zack Snyder, and first appeared in a profile published by Vanity Fair on Monday.

She wrote in her caption, "This photo was taken by Zack Snyder on the day I did the camera test for Batman vs Superman with Ben. I came to LA for 30 hours while shooting a movie in Tel Aviv. But I wanted the role of Wonder Woman so much that it was worth the trip. I’ll forever be grateful to Zack for casting me and believing that I could bring Diana to life. I had no idea what the future would hold back when this picture was taken - seeing it makes me very nostalgic. It's also proof that everything happens for a reason. I was on the verge of giving up acting... and then this happened."

Also read: Gal Gadot refused to shoot scene that sexualised Wonder Woman, director Joss Whedon brought in body double: report

The Israeli actor's most high-profile films before Wonder Woman were the Fast & Furious films, in which she played Giselle. She has played Wonder Woman in three films, and will soon be seen in Snyder's four-hour streaming version of Justice League, due out on March 18.

Along with director Patty Jenkins, she will also appear in a third Wonder Woman movie, and the duo will collaborate on a Cleopatra biopic that she said she was 'very excited' about.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
gal gadot wonder woman batman v superman zack snyder

Related Stories

hollywood

Gal Gadot honours Shaheen Bagh’s Bilkis Dadi as ‘personal Wonder Woman’, deletes post

UPDATED ON DEC 31, 2020 03:33 PM IST
hollywood

Wonder Woman 3 announced just days after WW84’s release, Gal Gadot and Patty Jenkins to return

UPDATED ON DEC 28, 2020 02:28 PM IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP