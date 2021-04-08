Home / Entertainment / Hollywood / Gal Gadot was reportedly threatened by director Joss Whedon on Justice League set, Wonder Woman star responds
hollywood

Gal Gadot was reportedly threatened by director Joss Whedon on Justice League set, Wonder Woman star responds

Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot has responded to a new story detailing Joss Whedon's alleged abusive behaviour on the sets of Justice League. The filmmaker reportedly threatened her career.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON APR 08, 2021 10:54 AM IST
Gal Gadot in a still from Wonder Woman 1984.

Director Joss Whedon reportedly threatened Gal Gadot's career while conducting reshoots on 2017's superhero team-up film, Justice League. The Wonder Woman actor took the matter to the top, and said that it was addressed there and then.

Whedon has been accused of 'abusive' behaviour on the sets of the film, by actor Ray Fisher, who appeared as Cyborg. His co-star Jason Momoa, who played Aquaman in the film, seemingly corroborated Fisher's claims in an Instagram post.

A new story on The Hollywood Reporter cited sources as saying that the actor and the filmmaker clashed when Whedon 'pushed Gadot to record lines she didn't like, threatened to harm Gadot's career and disparaged Wonder Woman director Patty Jenkins'. She reportedly demanded a meeting with the studio's then-chairman Kevin Tsujihara.

"I had my issues with [Whedon] and Warner Bros handled it in a timely manner," she said in a statement, reacting to the developments. Whedon was brought in as a replacement for original director Zack Snyder, after Snyder was forced to depart production because of a family tragedy. Whedon, known for directing Marvel’s The Avengers and Avengers: Age of Ultron, was tasked with reshooting several portions of the film.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Kate Winslet says gay actors in Hollywood terrified of coming out

Robert Downey Jr's on-screen daughter shares unseen Avengers: Endgame pics

Jodie Foster happy to see more women in films: When I started it was just me and a bunch of guys

When Robert Downey Jr said he loved Lagaan, thought Aamir was 'extraordinary'

Also read: Gal Gadot refused to shoot scene that sexualised Wonder Woman, director Joss Whedon brought in body double: report

This isn't the first time that she has spoken about the reported clashes. She had said in an interview with the Los Angeles Times in December, "I wasn't there with the guys when they shot with Joss Whedon — I had my own experience with [him], which wasn't the best one, but I took care of it there and when it happened. I took it to the higher-ups and they took care of it. But I'm happy for Ray to go up and say his truth."

An investigation was conducted by Warner Bros following Fisher's allegations, and was concluded without any details being revealed. THR also quoted a witness who took part in the investigation as saying, "Joss was bragging that he's had it out with Gal. He told her he's the writer and she's going to shut up and say the lines and he can make her look incredibly stupid in this movie."

Previously, reporter Grace Randolph added to the allegations and said that Gal Gadot refused to shoot a comedic scene in which The Flash lands on her body, and Whedon persisted by bringing in a body double to shoot the scene instead. “I doubt we’ll ever get specifics from Ray Fisher re Joss Whedon, but here’s one I was the first to report: Gal Gadot didn’t want to film this scene, so Whedon did it w/ a stunt double. That’s why you can’t see her face,” Randolph wrote.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
wonder woman gal gadot joss whedon ray fisher justice league

Related Stories

hollywood

Justice League director Zack Snyder calls Marvel films 'popular action-comedies at the highest level'

UPDATED ON MAR 14, 2021 07:40 PM IST
hollywood

Zack Snyder's Justice League movie review: Exhausting yet exhilarating, the Snyder Cut is fan service at its finest

UPDATED ON MAR 18, 2021 08:05 PM IST
TRENDING TOPICS
Coronavirus Live Updates
Covid-19 cases in India
RBI Monetary Policy
Covid vaccine
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
World Health Day
IPL 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP