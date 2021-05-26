Home / Entertainment / Hollywood / Game of Thrones actor DeObia Oparei joins Ryan Gosling, Dhanush in The Gray Man
hollywood

Game of Thrones actor DeObia Oparei joins Ryan Gosling, Dhanush in The Gray Man

The Gray Man revolves around freelance assassin and ex-CIA operative Court Gentry (Ryan Gosling), who is hunted across the world by Lloyd Hansen (Chris Evans), a former member of Gentry's CIA team.
PTI |
PUBLISHED ON MAY 26, 2021 05:42 PM IST
DeObia Oparei played a character called Areo Hotah in Game of Thrones.

Actor DeObia Oparei, whose credits include Game of Thrones and Sex Education, has been cast in director duo Anthony and Joe Russo's upcoming film The Gray Man.

DeObia joins the ensemble cast of the big-budget Netflix thriller that includes Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans, Ana de Armas, Jessica Henwick, Wagner Moura, Dhanush, Billy Bob Thornton, Alfre Woodard, Rege-Jean Page, Julia Butters and Eme Ikwuakor.

The Gray Man revolves around freelance assassin and ex-CIA operative Court Gentry (Ryan), who is hunted across the world by Lloyd Hansen (Chris), a former member of Gentry's CIA team, reported Deadline.

Also read: Friends: Jennifer Aniston names Brad Pitt as one of her favourite guest stars

It is based on the first installment of Mark Greaney's 2009 novel of the same name. Joe Russo wrote the screenplay with inputs from Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely.

The film is being produced by Joe Roth, Jeff Kirschenbaum, Russo Brothers, Mike Larocca and Chris Castaldi.

DeObia currently stars in Wrath of Man, directed by Guy Ritchie.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
anthony russo joe russo

Related Stories

bollywood

Tusshar Kapoor says he was advised to fight at parties, act like Shah Rukh Khan as a newcomer

PUBLISHED ON MAY 26, 2021 05:05 PM IST
tv

Friends: Jennifer Aniston names Brad Pitt as one of her favourite guest stars

PUBLISHED ON MAY 26, 2021 04:56 PM IST
TRENDING NEWS

Human receives hug delivery from kitty while working. Clip may melt your heart

Video shows girl from Kerala playing cricket like a pro, wins praises. Watch

Doggo gets its own pool, his reaction is priceless. Watch

Man tracks down laptop owner to return lost device, wins netizen’s hearts
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Cyclone Yaas Live
Horoscope Today
Covid-19
Yaas Cyclone
Buddha Purnima 2021
Lunar Eclipse 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP