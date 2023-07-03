Game of Thrones actors Kit Harrington, Rose Leslie welcome second child

Game of Thrones actor Kit Harrington and his wife Rose Leslie have welcomed their second child. He and Rose met as co-stars on HBO's Game Of Thrones in 2012 and fell in love during the show. They were wed in 2018. The actor's representative has now officially confirmed the birth of their second child. (Also read: Robert De Niro's grandson Leandro dies at 19, daughter Drena pens emotional note: ‘You were so deeply loved’)

Kit and Rose welcome second child

Kit had revealed that he and Rose were expecting their second child in February during his appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon. Kit is also going to star in a Jon Snow spin-off series which was announced in June 2022. George RR Martin, author of the fantasy adventure series, had earlier revealed that Kit was the one who suggested the idea to everyone involved in the project.

Confirmation by the actor's representative

Now, according to a report by Page Six, the Game of Thrones alums have welcomed their second baby. “They’re delighted to have welcomed a little girl into the family,” said the actor's representative. The two actors tied the knot in June 2018, and became parents to their first child, a son, in early 2021. The duo are yet to reveal the name of their first child.

Kit on becoming a father for the second time

Earlier, the Emmy nominee had revealed that he was terrified of becoming a father for the second time. He said to Jimmy Fallon, “You know, with the first baby, you’re like walking on clouds and dancing through fields of daisies for nine months — well, the man is, anyway. But this time, the reality check comes much shorter. You get practical real quick.”

Meanwhile, no new details about the upcoming Jon Snow spinoff series that was announced earlier last year has been out yet. Kit played fan favourite Jon Snow on Game of Thrones (2011-19), the hugely popular fantasy series that aired on HBO. Kit also appeared in Eternals and the feature Baby Ruby. Rose was last seen in the feature film Death on the Nile and also headlined the HBO series The Time Traveler’s Wife.

