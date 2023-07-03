Robert De Niro's grandson Leandro dies at 19, daughter Drena pens emotional note: ‘You were so deeply loved’

Leandro De Niro Rodriguez, the grandson of Robert De Niro, has died. The news was shared on Instagram by the actor's daughter Drena De Niro on Monday, where she penned an emotional post saying the family had lost a "sweet angel". Leandro was 19 years old. Drena did not share further details about Leandro's death. (Also read: Robert De Niro shares first photo of his newborn daughter, says 'this baby is planned') Robert De Niro's grandson Leandro De Niro Rodriguez has died.

Drena De Niro's post

Drena shared the news of Leandro's death on her Instagram. She posted a picture of him and penned a long note. "My beautiful sweet angel . I have loved you beyond words or description from the moment I felt you in my belly .You have been my joy my heart and all that was ever pure and real in my life . I wish I was with you right now. I wish I was with you," she began in her caption.

Drena then continued, "I don’t know how to live without you but I’ll try to go on and spread the love and light that you so made me feel in getting to be your mama . You were so deeply loved and appreciated and I wish that love alone could have saved you. I’m so sorry my baby , I’m so sorry @carlosmare. Rest in Peace and Eternal Paradise my darling boy."

Leandro's acting roles

Leandro had starred with mother Drena in 2018's A Star Is Born, which was directed by Bradley Cooper. He had also starred in small roles in The Collection and Cabaret Maxime. Drena is the oldest child of Robert De Niro’s seven children. Her mother is the actor's first wife, actor Dianne Abbott. Several fans and well wishers expressed their condolences in the comments section.

Robert De Niro welcomed his seventh child

Meanwhile in May, Robert De Niro surprised fans and grabbed media attention after he confirmed that his girlfriend Tiffany Chen recently gave birth to his seventh child, a girl named Gia Virginia Chen De Niro. Robert first met Tiffany Chen during the shooting of the film The Intern, shortly after which rumours about their relationship started to circulate when both of them were spotted together on a romantic vacation in the south of France in 2021.

