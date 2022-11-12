George Clooney on 'almost killing' Batman series: ‘When you are starting out...’

George Clooney spoke about the high actors feels, when they are offered a franchise. The happiness of it is often so enormous that one doesn't really see what is being made at the end of the day. Or at least that is what happened when he starred as Batman in 1997's Batman and Robin. (Also read: At HTLS 2022, George Clooney reveals why he turned down $35 million for one day's work: 'My reputation isn't for sale')

George spoke about taking on the role while in conversation with Anil Kapoor during the final day of Hindustan Times Leadership Summit 2022. He said that when an actor is just starting out, he gets too excited for things like franchises.

“I read somewhere… I laughed so much… that you almost killed the franchise?” Anil asked George. He replied, "It's a funny thing that people don't understand. When you're just making it and someone offers you a franchise, it is really exciting. They tell you, you're Batman and you're like yay! I am gonna be Batman. No one really thinks that it's gonna be terrible. The whole time I was like ‘this is great’ and then you see (makes an awkward face)."

Batman and Robin was a critical and commercial failure. It was criticised for its excessively campy tone and lack of seriousness for the genre. Since then, Christian Bale, Ben Affleck and Robe have played Batman on the big screen.

George also spoke about working with Oscar-winner Alfonso Cuaron in Gravity. "Alfonso Cuaron is a wonderful director. He has a great eye. Gravity was completely shot in front of a green screen", he said. Gravity is still considered one of the best sci-fi/survival thriller movies ever made. It starred Sandra Bullock in the lead as an astronaut, who gets stranded in space after an accident. George had a special appearance in the movie.

George was last seen in Ticket to Paradise with Julia Roberts. The film was a romantic comedy that also starred Kaitlyn Dever. They played a divorced couple that reunites in Bali to prevent daughter from taking a wrong decision about her life.

