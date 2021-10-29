Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Gigi Hadid and daughter Khai get support from dad Mohamed Hadid amid Zayn Malik-Yolanda Hadid's dispute

Amid Zayn Malik and Yolanda Hadid's alleged fight, Gigi Hadid gets support from her father, Mohamed Hadid. It has been reported that Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid have broken up.
Published on Oct 29, 2021 02:04 PM IST
By HT Entertainment Desk

Gigi Hadid's father Mohamed Hadid showered his supermodel daughter Khai with love and support amid reports of Zayn Malik's fight with Gigi's mother, Yolanda Hadid. On Friday, Mohamed took to Instagram and said that he's proud of Gigi. 

He shared a few pictures from Gigi's previous photo shoots and wrote, “I simply love you my daughter and I am so proud of you ..Babba of @gigihadid and Jido of Khai.”

On Thursday, TMZ claimed that Zayn Malik had ‘struck’ Gigi's mother Yolanda. The former One Direction singer issued a statement on Twitter, stating that he had ‘agreed to not contest claims arising from an argument.’ 

“In an effort to protect that space for (his daughter Khai) I agreed to not contest claims arising from an argument I had with a family member of my partner's who entered our home while my partner was away several weeks ago. This was and still should be a private matter but it seems for now there is divisiveness and despite my efforts to restore us to a peaceful family environment that will allow for me to co-parent my daughter in a manner in which she deserves, this has been ‘leaked’ to the press. I am hopeful though for healing for all involved with the harsh words shared and more importantly I remain vigilant to protect Khai and give her the privacy she deserves,” he said. 

Although Gigi is yet to address the claims, his representative issued a statement to the media. “Gigi is solely focused on the best for Khai. She asks for privacy during this time,” the statement read, as reported by E! News. Following the claims, reports suggest that Zayn and Gigi have separated. 

The couple, after years of on-and-off relationship, had reunited in December 2019. Gigi had confirmed it by sharing a post in February 2020. In the summer, news broke out that Gigi and Zayn were expecting their first baby together. In September 2020, they welcomed their daughter Khai. The family celebrated her first birthday last month. 

 

