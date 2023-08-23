Good Burger 2: Release date, trailer, cast and everything we know about the sequel

The sequel to the beloved 90s movie Good Burger is coming to Paramount Plus in November 2023. The original movie starred Keenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell as two friends who work at Good Burger, a fast food restaurant that is constantly under threat from their rival restaurant Mondo Burger.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

If you're a fan of the original Good Burger, then you won't want to miss Good Burger 2. It's sure to be a nostalgic treat for 90s kids of all ages. Good Burger 2 release date

Good Burger 2 will be released sometime in Fall 2023 on Paramount Plus. The exact date has not been announced yet.

Good Burger 2 plot

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

What happened to Ed and Dexter in the past 25 years? That's what we'll discover in Good Burger 2. The movie was written by Kevin Kopelow and Heath Seifert, who wrote the first one, along with James III from Tyler Perry's Young Dylan.

The only thing we know about the story so far is that it's about Dexter Reed and the original cashier Ed meeting again after a long time at the Good Burger restaurant. They'll be joined by a funny new team of employees.

Behind the Scenes

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Good Burger 2 is directed by Phil Traill and produced by Shauna Phelan and Zack Olin. Drawing inspiration from the Good Burger sketch featured on the Nickelodeon show All That, the film aims to capture the essence of the original while offering a new and exciting storyline. Also Read| Billions Season 7 Episode 3: Release date, time, what to expect, and more Good Burger 2 cast

In Good Burger 2, Keenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell will reprise their roles as Dexter and Ed, just like in the first movie. Keenan Thompson is also known for being on Saturday Night Live and having his own TV show. Kel Mitchell has been in other shows and movies too.

There are new actors in the movie:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Lil Rel Howery (from Vacation Friends 2) plays Cecil McNevin, a lawyer.

Jillian Bell (from Murder Mystery 2) is Katt Boswell, the boss.

Kamaia Fairburn (from Blockbuster) is Mia, a cool teenager.

Alex R. Hibbert (from Moonlight) is Ed2, Ed's son.

Fabrizio Guido (from Perry Mason) plays Mr. Jensen, a 16-year-old worker.

Elizabeth Hinkler & Emily Hinkler (from The Good Doctor) are Cindy & Mindy, twin sisters.

Anabel Graetz (from Free Guy) is Ruth, the most experienced worker.

Some actors from the first Good Burger will also come back: Josh Server as Fizz, Lori Beth Denberg as Connie Muldoon, and Carmen Electra as Roxanne. You can watch the original Good Burger for free on Pluto TV or The Roku Channel. You can also buy or rent it on digital on-demand platforms.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}