Good Burger 2: Release date, trailer, cast and everything we know about the sequel

The sequel to the beloved 90s movie Good Burger is coming to Paramount Plus in November 2023. The original movie starred Keenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell as two friends who work at Good Burger, a fast food restaurant that is constantly under threat from their rival restaurant Mondo Burger. Good Burger 2 teaser out now The '90s are back with this long-awaited sequel, coming to Paramount+ this fall. Pic Source: X/@DiscussingFilm

Good Burger 2 plot

What happened to Ed and Dexter in the past 25 years? That's what we'll discover in Good Burger 2. The movie was written by Kevin Kopelow and Heath Seifert, who wrote the first one, along with James III from Tyler Perry's Young Dylan.

Behind the Scenes

Good Burger 2 is directed by Phil Traill and produced by Shauna Phelan and Zack Olin. Drawing inspiration from the Good Burger sketch featured on the Nickelodeon show All That, the film aims to capture the essence of the original while offering a new and exciting storyline.