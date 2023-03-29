GOT star Maisie Williams arrives in Mumbai for Christian Dior show, is impressed with her desi hotel room

Maisie Williams, best known for playing Arya Stark in hit HBO series Game of Thrones, is in India. The actor arrived in Mumbai on Tuesday for the Christian Dior show, that is being kept under big wraps. Maisie shared a video from her hotel room in Mumbai as she landed in the city. (Also read: When fashion takes centre stage)

Maisie Williams was quite impressed with her hotel room.

The video begins with Maisie showing her face to the camera. She has a tiny tikka on her forehead, perhaps from the welcome she got at the hotel. She is also wearing a white and brown T-shirt and a bucket hat with a beaded necklace.

In the video, Maisie shows everything that her room comes with. There is a picture of Lord Krishna on a wall and some floral décor on the floor. “I just got to Mumbai and I am losing my mind a little bit,” she says. She pans to her bed which was decorated with a throw bearing the Dior show artwork and a meditation mat was kept on top of it.

Snippets from Maisie Williams' IG story.

Maisie then runs to a dining table, decorated with more goodies from Dior. “So many little gifts,” she said while wheezing with glee. She then shares a picture of herself sitting in a clawfoot bathtub and throwing up a thumbs up sign.

For the Dior Fall 2023 show that will be presented on March 30, 2023, the Creative Director of Dior women's lines has chosen India - and more specifically the historic site of the Gateway of India in Mumbai - as the destination for her inventive journey.

Recently, Maisie Williams revealed she and boyfriend Reuben Selby have called it quits after five years together. In a February 23 Instagram Story Williams wrote, "The end of an era," alongside a selfie with Selby.

She added, "@reubenselby_ and I have decided to end our relationship. Since we met 5 years ago, our connection always extended deeply into our shared, and separate, creative careers... and it will continue to do so."

"This decision is something we are so grateful or as we can protect the magic, that we can't help but emit, whenever we put our brains together... P.s no further questions, please, we must protect our children (my dog)," the 25-year-old continued.

