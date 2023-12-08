GoT Star Sophie Turner confirms new love with this British aristocrat Peregrine Pearson amid divorce from Joe Jonas

Sophie Turner, the talented Game of Thrones actress, has confirmed her blossoming romance with British aristocrat Peregrine Pearson as reported by Daily Mail. The couple's recent public appearances have stirred excitement, showcasing their affection during a Thursday evening stroll.

British actor Sophie Turner arrives for the Game of Thrones eighth and final season premiere at Radio City Music Hall.(AFP)

Sophie, currently navigating a divorce from Joe Jonas, shared passionate kisses with Peregrine, affectionately known as Perry. Perry, the 29-year-old media empire heir with a family net worth exceeding £224 million, has recently undergone a breakup of his own with Princess Maria-Olympia of Greece and Denmark.

Amidst their individual heartbreaks, Sophie and Peregrine have discovered solace in each other's company. The couple's latest public display of affection suggests a budding romance, as they exchanged hugs and kisses during their intimate walk.

Wrapped in a cosy grey hoodie and a black coat adorned with a green beanie hat, Sophie radiated warmth on the chilly evening. Peregrine, equally stylish in a fur-trimmed hooded coat, woolly scarf, and hat, couldn't resist slinging his arm around Sophie as they strolled comfortably side by side.

Their love story began with a passionate kiss during the Rugby World Cup in France last October, and the couple seems to be moving forward despite any initial speculations. The unfolding chapter of their relationship signals a fresh start for both, with Sophie and Peregrine finding joy in each other's company.

Sophie's ex, Joe Jonas, filed for divorce a month before the Rugby World Cup kiss, and the pair has since reached a temporary custody agreement for their two daughters, Willa and Delphine.

Peregrine, the eldest son and heir of the 4th Viscount Cowdray, hails from a family deeply rooted in wealth and heritage. Despite the aristocratic backdrop, Peregrine is making his mark, actively involved in managing the Cowdray Park Polo Club estate, a prestigious polo hub hosting over 450 matches annually.

As Sophie steps into this new chapter with Perry, it seems love has paved the way for both to find happiness once again.