Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 debuts at $114 million at the box-office, Priyanka Chopra's Love Again flops

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 has started off with a solid start at the domestic box office. The James Gunn film, which is also the conclusion of the franchise, has minted a whopping $114 million in its domestic box-office weekend in the U.S. Meanwhile, Love Again starring Priyanka Chopra was declared a box-office flop. (Also read: Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3 review: An immensely satisfying send off to James Gunn's heroes)

A still from Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3.

This impressive box-office debut of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 on its opening day has now become the second-biggest opening weekend of the year, just behind the recent release, The Super Mario Bros. Movie with $146 million. Interesting to note here that despite expectations, Vol. 3 didn't cross the box office figures of Vol. 2, which had debuted to $146 million in 2017. Still it is a significant jump from the first Guardians of the Galaxy film, which had minted $94 million in 2014.

According to a report by Variety, the Chris Pratt-starrer has also been doing impressively in the international markets, minting around $168 million from 52 markets, with China being the biggest draw at $28 million. This brings the global tally of the boss-office at $282 million. The upcoming week is crucial to the performance of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, which will decide whether its impressive 81% Rotten Tomatoes helps the franchise to conclude on a high note. The Super Mario Bros is highest-grossing film of the year so far with a domestic box-office tally at $518 million and $1.15 billion globally.

The Hindustan Times review of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 read: "Almost like a homage to and celebration of Gunn’s Guardians franchise, it is a grand, fitting farewell. Gunn does it again (or does it one last time I should say, considering he’s now off to run a rival studio), delivering an immensely satisfying send-off to everyone’s favourite bunch of jackasses standing in a circle."

Meanwhile, a tweet from Variety declared Priyanka Chopra's Love Again to be a box-office disaster, garnering about $2.4 million in its opening weekend. The film also stars Sam Heughan and marks the acting debut of singer Celine Dion. The rom-com holds a low score of 13% on Rotten Tomatoes which is not likely to help its case. In Love Again, Priyanka Chopra Jonas plays a woman mourning the death of her boyfriend. She texts his old number not knowing it has been assigned to someone new (Sam Heughan). Celine Dion plays herself in this romantic drama.

