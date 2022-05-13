Has Amber Heard's courtroom breakdown inspired the viral crying filter? Snapchat reacts to rumours

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's trial has been the much-talked about event since quite a few weeks. Now, a new crying filter on Snapchat has been linked to Amber's emotional breakdown in court. Amber cried in court during her testimony and Snapchat happened to introduce the crying filter soon after. However, the app company has denied that the filter is inspired by Amber. Also read: Johnny Depp’s ex-fiancée Jennifer Grey says she couldn’t recognise him in trial footage: ‘Makes me sad’

According to TMZ, Snapchat has denied making a filter on Amber Heard's emotional outburst in court. It has claimed that the filter was in the making for six months, much before Amber's breakdown. The portal also reports the filter has already received 1.3 billion impressions on Snapchat.

As several Snapchat users used the filter and posted videos of them ‘crying’, a video of Salman Khan's appearance on The apil Sharma Show also surfaced online. A user shared the video for those who wanted to see the sad version of the comedy show.

Last week, Amber broke down in tears on the witness stand as she said ex-husband Johnny Depp sexually assaulted her with a liquor bottle and threatened her life shortly after the pair were married. Testifying in a widely watched defamation trial, she talked about the time she visited Johnny in Australia about a month after their wedding in early 2015. Amber revealed that post an argument, Johnny ripped off her nightgown and threw her on a ping-pong table before inserting a bottle into her vagina.

Johnny, 58, testified earlier in the trial that he never hit her and argued that she was the one who was the abuser. Johnny is suing Amber, 36, for $50 million, saying she defamed him when she claimed she was a victim of domestic abuse. She has counter-sued for $100 million, arguing he smeared her by calling her a liar.

(With Reuters inputs)

