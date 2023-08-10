Heartstopper season 3: Potential Release Date, Cast, Plot and everything you need to know

Heartstopper season three is confirmed. Fans loved the second season of this coming-of-age drama on Netflix.

The Heartwarming Journey of the LGBTQ+ Heartstopper Series

The heartwarming LGBTQ+ series came back with eight new episodes on August 3rd and after the finale fans are left craving for more. The season focused on Nick and Charlie's growing romance, along with the Truman and Higgs group.

In the upcoming Season 3, their bond might deepen while they face the realities of being an openly gay couple in high school.

Curious about what lies ahead for the Heartstopper lovebirds and their friends? Here's your complete guide to Heartstopper season three.

Heartstopper season 3 release date: When will Heartstopper season 3 be on Netflix?

Netflix not only revealed the arrival of Heartstopper season two but also gave the green light for a third season of the show, which is based on Alice Oseman's graphic novels.

Heartstopper season 3's release date on Netflix isn't confirmed, but it might be around a year from now. This could mean we'll see it in the summer or fall of 2024.

Heartstopper season 3 plot: What will happen in Heartstopper season 3?

As season two concludes, a touching scene happens between Nick and Charlie. Charlie reveals the painful bullying he faced after coming out, and Nick comes close to confessing his love for him.

Based on Oseman's books, we can guess what might happen in Heartstopper's third season. The first season covered the first two volumes of Oseman's series, while the second season showed the school's Paris trip from the third volume.

So, the third season will probably follow Oseman's fourth volume, where Charlie and Nick go to college.

"Capturing Hearts: The Journey of Love and Friendship in the Heartstopper Series

Heartstopper season 3 cast: Who's coming back for Heartstopper season 3?

Kit Connor and Joe Locke reprising their roles as Nick and Charlie are what makes Heartstopper the wonderful show we know and love.

As the pair take their relationship to the next level, they'll be cheered on by best friends Elle (Yasmin Finney), Tao (William Gao), Tara (Corinna Brown), Darcy (Kizzy Edgell), and Isaac (Tobie Donovan).

Sebastian Croft, who portrays Ben, has confirmed that he won't be coming back for the third season.

At the second season's ending, Ben tells Charlie he's leaving Truham and apologies for his past behavior.

Capturing Hearts: A Journey of Love and Discovery in the Heartstopper Series.

Based on Oseman's comics, we might see most of the main actors coming back for season three, including the key ones:

Kit Connor playing Nick Nelson

Joe Locke as Charlie Spring

William Gao portraying Tao Xu

Yasmin Finney being Elle Argent

Rhea Norwood acting as Imogen Heaney

Kizzy Edgell taking on Darcy Olssen

Corinna Brown being Tara Jones

Tobie Donovan as Isaac Henderson

Heartstopper seasons one and two are available to stream on Netflix.

