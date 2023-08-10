Heartstopper season 3: Potential Release Date, Cast, Plot and everything you need to know
"Netflix's Heartstopper, based on Alice Oseman's books, hints at Season 3 expectations. Check out spoilers for the third chapter of the LGBTQ+ series."
Heartstopper season three is confirmed. Fans loved the second season of this coming-of-age drama on Netflix.
The heartwarming LGBTQ+ series came back with eight new episodes on August 3rd and after the finale fans are left craving for more. The season focused on Nick and Charlie's growing romance, along with the Truman and Higgs group.
In the upcoming Season 3, their bond might deepen while they face the realities of being an openly gay couple in high school.
Curious about what lies ahead for the Heartstopper lovebirds and their friends? Here's your complete guide to Heartstopper season three.
Heartstopper season 3 release date: When will Heartstopper season 3 be on Netflix?
Netflix not only revealed the arrival of Heartstopper season two but also gave the green light for a third season of the show, which is based on Alice Oseman's graphic novels.
Heartstopper season 3's release date on Netflix isn't confirmed, but it might be around a year from now. This could mean we'll see it in the summer or fall of 2024.
Heartstopper season 3 plot: What will happen in Heartstopper season 3?
As season two concludes, a touching scene happens between Nick and Charlie. Charlie reveals the painful bullying he faced after coming out, and Nick comes close to confessing his love for him.
Based on Oseman's books, we can guess what might happen in Heartstopper's third season. The first season covered the first two volumes of Oseman's series, while the second season showed the school's Paris trip from the third volume.
So, the third season will probably follow Oseman's fourth volume, where Charlie and Nick go to college.
Heartstopper season 3 cast: Who's coming back for Heartstopper season 3?
Kit Connor and Joe Locke reprising their roles as Nick and Charlie are what makes Heartstopper the wonderful show we know and love.
As the pair take their relationship to the next level, they'll be cheered on by best friends Elle (Yasmin Finney), Tao (William Gao), Tara (Corinna Brown), Darcy (Kizzy Edgell), and Isaac (Tobie Donovan).
Sebastian Croft, who portrays Ben, has confirmed that he won't be coming back for the third season.
At the second season's ending, Ben tells Charlie he's leaving Truham and apologies for his past behavior.
Based on Oseman's comics, we might see most of the main actors coming back for season three, including the key ones:
Kit Connor playing Nick Nelson
Joe Locke as Charlie Spring
William Gao portraying Tao Xu
Yasmin Finney being Elle Argent
Rhea Norwood acting as Imogen Heaney
Kizzy Edgell taking on Darcy Olssen
Corinna Brown being Tara Jones
Tobie Donovan as Isaac Henderson