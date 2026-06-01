Mumbai, Actors Nicholas Galitzine and Camila Mendes, who star in "He-Man and The Masters of the Universe", could fully grasp the massive global popularity surrounding the iconic superhero character He-Man only after they were cast in the movie adaptation.

He-Man’s global fandom surprised 'Masters of the Universe' stars Nicholas Galitzine & Camila Mendes

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The new film is based on Mattel's famous toy line, which inspired a successful animated TV series in 1983 and a 1987 film starring Dolph Lundgren as He-Man, the most powerful man in the universe.

Galitzine, known for his romantic dramas "Red, White & Royal Blue", "The Idea of You" and comedy film "Bottoms", portrays the iconic character of He-Man in "Masters of the Universe". The actor said he was unaware of the franchise's legacy in India, where He-Man became a childhood favorite superhero in the late 1980s.

"I didn't know it was massive in India. Both of us kind of realized the magnitude of the following when getting cast in the roles, and we have to remember this is a 40-year-old piece of IP," the actor told PTI in a virtual interview.

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{{^usCountry}} Directed by Travis Knight, the live-action film follows Prince Adam , who is drawn back to Eternia by the mystical Sword of Power only to discover his world shattered under the ruthless rule of Skeletor . Actor Camila Mendes plays the role of a warrior, Teela. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Directed by Travis Knight, the live-action film follows Prince Adam , who is drawn back to Eternia by the mystical Sword of Power only to discover his world shattered under the ruthless rule of Skeletor . Actor Camila Mendes plays the role of a warrior, Teela. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Mendes said both she and Galitzine only knew a little about He-Man's popularity and they had to study the franchise's history once they got the parts. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Mendes said both she and Galitzine only knew a little about He-Man's popularity and they had to study the franchise's history once they got the parts. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} "Mattel sent us both a huge box of comic books, toys and so much information at our fingertips. Then we both went and watched every single iteration of the cartoons we could, and the '80s live-action film. It's so rare that you get to dive into a project that has so much love around it. So, that's when we really started to familiarize ourselves with it," Mendes, known for her role as Veronica Lodge in "Riverdale", said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "Mattel sent us both a huge box of comic books, toys and so much information at our fingertips. Then we both went and watched every single iteration of the cartoons we could, and the '80s live-action film. It's so rare that you get to dive into a project that has so much love around it. So, that's when we really started to familiarize ourselves with it," Mendes, known for her role as Veronica Lodge in "Riverdale", said. {{/usCountry}}

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Galitzine added that through his interactions with fans, he learned how eager parents are to introduce He-Man to their children, highlighting the franchise's strong cross-generational appeal.

"There are people for whom this is their entire childhood; this is so nostalgic for them. The most exciting thing has been talking to people who grew up with this, who are so excited to show their kids and are going to use it as something to bond with their kids over. I've met dads and moms who just can't wait to share it with their kids, that's exciting," the actor said.

Both actors also opened up about the intense physical and emotional preparation required for the film.

Mendes started training in September 2024 before moving to London in November for a gruelling, months-long boot camp with a very specific diet and workout routine.

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"I feel like Nick had to make the most sacrifices. The biggest sacrifice for me was having to be in London for seven months away from friends and family; that's really hard. But then you make new friends while you're there, and that becomes your new family, your work family."

The actor added that the intense physical demands of the project forced them to live like "hermits" during filming.

Galitzine said the process was "very challenging" and required them to trust the trainers guiding their transformation.

"Cami and I both like to stay in shape but this is a completely different thing; this is body transformation. So, we had to rely on a lot of people; it was very, very scary. But it was just an act of trusting the process, and mentally, you have to kind of go there every single day and trust the people around you," he said.

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Galitzine said that he had to stay completely isolated and focused throughout filming, with no room for normal activities like eating out.

"For that whole time that you're filming, you're just hunkered down, super focused."

For Galitzine, another key challenge was delivering the iconic catchphrase, 'I've the power'. He admitted he was "very nervous" and felt the emotional gravity of the line.

"I certainly felt the weight of it. For Adam, especially in our iteration, he's a person who has just been put down his whole life, he has had to flee his home planet, and no one believes he is who he says he is. I was obviously very nervous up until filming that and was very relieved that Travis liked my interpretation."

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Also starring Alison Brie, James Purefoy and Morena Baccarin, the film comes from Amazon MGM Studios and Mattel Studios. It is set to release in theatres on June 5.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

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