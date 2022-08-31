Henry Cavill is ‘100% back’ as Superman in the DCEU, claims industry insider

DC Extended Universe fans' wish might finally be coming true. Recent reports suggest that Henry Cavill, whose 2013 film Man of Steel, laid the foundation of the DCEU, is finally returning to play Superman in the franchise. The British actor played the superhero in two films after Man of Steel before apparently being sidelined over creative difference. But reports say that with the DCEU coming under new management, the top brass has managed to convince Henry to return. Also read: Henry Cavill being approached to return as Superman in DCEU by Warner Bros

On Tuesday, Hollywood insider AJ tweeted that he had heard from trusted sources that Henry was ‘back’. “I’ll just say it. Multiple scoopers 100 percent believe Henry is back, the DM (direct message) I received said ‘Cavills back’. This friend who told me this I trust very well, and has ALWAYS been skeptical over Cavill and Affleck returning. They are now believing into the idea of Cavills return,” his tweet read. In a subsequent tweet in response to the original, they wrote, “Before this, it was seen as impossible. But the tides are changing. Something has to be going on.” There has been no official word on this from DC or Henry Cavill for now.

The tweet from @AjepArts on Henry Cavill's return to the DCEU as Superman.

The news comes hot on the heels of a Twitter Spaces conversation between journalists Erik Davis of Fandango and Umberto Gonzalez from The Wrap, where Erik had said that he "heard a story that they've asked [Henry to return as Superman], and he doesn't want to do it, he doesn't want to come back".

Henry debuted as Superman aka Clark Kent in Man of Steel (2013) and also played him in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice (2016) and Justice League (2017).However, after the studio began looking at a different direction for the future of DCEU, it was reported in 2019 that Henry was out of the picture for future projects.

DCEU has been controlled by the Warner Bros, which is now under new management since its recent merger with Discovery. The new entity – Warner Bros Discovery – also has a new man at the top, whose vision for the DCEU is much different, reports say.

Henry has been a fan favourite, when it comes to the iconic character, with many rallying behind him and campaigning for his return. However, reports have also claimed that the British actor is in talks with Marvel Studios for an unconfirmed role in the MCU. It is unclear how that would proceed if the actor is indeed back in the DC fold.

