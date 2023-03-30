Hollywood actor Alden Ehrenreich calls himself a “big fan of Satyajit Ray and his filmmaking”

Not the larger than life canvas of Bollywood, Hollywood actor Alden Ehrenreich is enamoured by the realistic filmmaking style of late Indian filmmaker Satyajit Ray, as he says he is still struck by how personal his films felt to him.

Actor Alden Ehrenreich was last seen in film, Cocaine Bear (AFP)

In fact, the actor, whose breakthrough performance came with Beautiful Creatures, went on to be known as a Han Solo from the Star Wars world, grew up watching the Apu Trilogy, with Pather Panchali deeply impacting him.

“I just love Satyajit Ray. I love the movies he made. I have never been to India, but it is a place where I always wanted to go, and I hope to make this dream come true soon,” Ehrenreich, who was last seen in dark comedy film, Cocaine Bear, which is about the rampage caused by a bear high on cocaine.

Opening up about his love for Ray and the world he created through his films, the 33-year-old says, “I remember growing up watching the trilogy, especially Pather Panchali”.

“I was a teenager at that time, and I remember being so struck by how personal those films felt and the world that you are introduced to. At least from someone who is from the region, those films seemed so dynamic, which showed his mastery over the medium, and it was just from a cinematography standpoint. They were really touching and really moving. So, it was really exciting for me as a teenager to see those films. Now, when I see the love affair that Wes Anderson has with India, and how he incorporates not just his love for the region, but the way he uses those influences from Ray, it is just amazing,” adds the actor, who was also seen in Francis Ford Coppola directed 2009 drama Tetro, and 2013 drama Blue Jasmine.

While the actor waits to get a chance to come to India, he is happy to see the world get a step closer to normal after the pandemic experience.

“This year, which is 2023, is the first time where life is a lot more normal after the pandemic. The treatments that are out there minimises the risk. It feels like a very exciting time because the world’s kind of finding its sea legs again,” shares the actor, who will soon be seen in Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer.

In fact, it was his desire to spread laughter after a traumatic experience which made him say yes to Cocaine Bear.

“The last few years have been so crazy for the whole world. As we are all going back into life, I’m really happy to be part of this big, weird, wild movie that comes with its sheer craziness. It is a great opportunity for people to go to the movie theatre and just have a great time, and laugh. This is what we need today,” he ends.

