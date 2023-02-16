How Jonathan Majors almost missed the chance to be Marvel’s newest villain, Kang in “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania”

Jonathan Majors, the star of “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania,” has revealed that his Marvel career could have ended before it began after he walked out of his first general meeting with the studio. In an interview with Vanity Fair, Majors confessed that he grew up in a particular way and didn't want to waste anybody's time. He said he got into the meeting, and they were just busy. He waited but, after a while, he decided to leave, saying, “It’s cool. I’ll just go.”

However, Majors didn't make it out of the building. When he reached the door, he was told that casting director Sarah Finn was going to come, and they had a great conversation. Three years later, they offered the role of Kang, and Majors said yes. Kevin Feige, President of Marvel Studios, liked Jonathan Majors in a movie called “The Last Black Man in San Francisco,” so he wanted to meet him.

Jonathan Majors' portrayal of Kang in "Quantumania" is receiving positive feedback. Feige told Entertainment Weekly that Majors made a significant impression during the early stages of the "Quantumania" test screenings. People who saw the movie during test screenings liked him a lot, even more than other villains in the past.

Kang’s first debut in Loki

Kang made his Marvel debut in “Loki” on Disney+, playing a variant of the character. But the Kang you saw in "Loki" is not exactly the same as the one in "Quantumania." Feige revealed that it's always one of the fun rolls of the dice that Marvel does, which is to make multiple movies around a character and start before the audience has even had a chance to meet him. Marvel goes all in on these ideas and casting. It was a big relief when the season finale of “Loki” happened because people really seem to be on board for Kang. People are already excited about Kang even though they haven't seen him in the movie yet.

The movie will come out on Feb 17. Fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe are eagerly anticipating Kang the Conqueror's first appearance in the film, and Majors’s captivating performance will undoubtedly add to their excitement. It's clear that despite his rocky start with Marvel, Majors has proven himself to be a capable and captivating actor who is set to become a new Thanos-sized villain of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

