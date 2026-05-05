Hugh Jackman 'cried three times' after reading The Sheep Detectives script: 'This story is full of heart'

Hugh Jackman is shedding the claws and spandex for a role as a shepherd in the upcoming comedy, The Sheep Detectives. The actor plays a shepherd whose murder spurs his sheep to turn detectives and solve the mystery. The actor has revealed that he said yes to the film very early on in the script read, which left him emotional and in tears.

Hugh Jackman opens up on The Sheep Detectives

Hugh Jackman in a still from The Sheep Detectives.

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Hugh Jackman said that he found the script heartwarming and compelling, and it even made him cry three times. The actor said yes to the film by page 25. “Craig wrote such a beautiful script, and I knew that in Kyle’s hands it would become something truly special—heartwarming, funny, and unique. Comedy without heart isn’t satisfying—it wears thin. This story is full of heart. That’s what audiences want: to be moved, to be surprised, to be transported,” the actor says.

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{{^usCountry}} Growing up in Australia, Hugh Jackman had briefly worked on a sheep farm in the Australian outback. But he says that despite that, he came to the project with limited experience. But over the course of filming, the actor developed a genuine affection for the flock, helped by some impressively lifelike stand-ins. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Growing up in Australia, Hugh Jackman had briefly worked on a sheep farm in the Australian outback. But he says that despite that, he came to the project with limited experience. But over the course of filming, the actor developed a genuine affection for the flock, helped by some impressively lifelike stand-ins. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The producer of The Sheep Detectives, Lindsay Doran, is all praise for the veteran star. “Hugh understood it completely. You watch him on that farm and believe it instantly—that he’s a shepherd, that he loves his sheep, that he connects with them more easily than with people, and that he genuinely enjoys reading to them,” she says. All about The Sheep Detectives {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The producer of The Sheep Detectives, Lindsay Doran, is all praise for the veteran star. “Hugh understood it completely. You watch him on that farm and believe it instantly—that he’s a shepherd, that he loves his sheep, that he connects with them more easily than with people, and that he genuinely enjoys reading to them,” she says. All about The Sheep Detectives {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The Sheep Detectives is the story of a flock of sheep set off to solve the mystery of who murdered their beloved shepherd. Hugh Jackman stars as the shepherd, alongside Nicholas Braun, Nicholas Galitzine, Molly Gordon, Emma Thompson, and Conleth Hill in pivotal roles. The film also employs the voices of Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Bryan Cranston, Chris O'Dowd, Regina Hall, Patrick Stewart, Bella Ramsey, Brett Goldstein, and Rhys Darby as the flock of sheep detectives. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Sheep Detectives is the story of a flock of sheep set off to solve the mystery of who murdered their beloved shepherd. Hugh Jackman stars as the shepherd, alongside Nicholas Braun, Nicholas Galitzine, Molly Gordon, Emma Thompson, and Conleth Hill in pivotal roles. The film also employs the voices of Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Bryan Cranston, Chris O'Dowd, Regina Hall, Patrick Stewart, Bella Ramsey, Brett Goldstein, and Rhys Darby as the flock of sheep detectives. {{/usCountry}}

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Based on the 2005 novel Three Bags Full by Leonie Swann, The Sheep Detectives has been adapted to screen by Craig Mazin. Directed by Kyle Balda, and produced by Amazon MGM Studios in the US and by Sony Pictures Releasing International internationally, the film releases in theatres on 8 May.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Abhimanyu Mathur ...Read More Abhimanyu Mathur is Deputy Editor, Entertainment at Hindustan Times. With almost 15 years of experience in writing about everything from films and TV shows to cricket matches and elections, he inhales and exhales pop culture and news. Currently, he watches movies and TV shows and talks to celebrities for a living, while occasionally writing about them as well. A journalism graduate of Delhi College of Arts and Commerce, Delhi University, Abhimanyu began his career with Hindustan Times at the age of 20, swapping classrooms for newsrooms at an early age. He began his journey in the early days of digital journalism, later switching to the madness of print journalism. Work has led him to far off places like Japan and Jordan, as well as to the interiors of Haryana and the Indo-Pak border. He dabbled in city reporting in places like Meerut, Gurgaon, and Delhi, covered the Olympics and Cricket World Cups, before finding his calling in entertainment and lifestyle during the pandemic. A Rotten Tomatoes Certified Film Critic, he is equally at home covering stories on ground as he is interviewing celebrities and studios, and sometimes prefers to shepherd teams in delivering traffic through the day. Even as his role has evolved from reporter to supervisor over the years, his first love remains writing (and of late, talking on camera). With a good understanding of cinema and its trends, and a keen eye for detail, he continues to spark conversations around showbiz for readers around the world. Read Less

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