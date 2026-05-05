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Hugh Jackman 'cried three times' after reading The Sheep Detectives script: 'This story is full of heart'

In The Sheep Detectives, Hugh Jackman plays a shepherd whose untimely death forces his flock of sheep to turn detectives to unravel the mystery.

May 05, 2026 02:16 pm IST
By Abhimanyu Mathur
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Hugh Jackman is shedding the claws and spandex for a role as a shepherd in the upcoming comedy, The Sheep Detectives. The actor plays a shepherd whose murder spurs his sheep to turn detectives and solve the mystery. The actor has revealed that he said yes to the film very early on in the script read, which left him emotional and in tears.

Hugh Jackman opens up on The Sheep Detectives

Hugh Jackman in a still from The Sheep Detectives.

Hugh Jackman said that he found the script heartwarming and compelling, and it even made him cry three times. The actor said yes to the film by page 25. “Craig wrote such a beautiful script, and I knew that in Kyle’s hands it would become something truly special—heartwarming, funny, and unique. Comedy without heart isn’t satisfying—it wears thin. This story is full of heart. That’s what audiences want: to be moved, to be surprised, to be transported,” the actor says.

Based on the 2005 novel Three Bags Full by Leonie Swann, The Sheep Detectives has been adapted to screen by Craig Mazin. Directed by Kyle Balda, and produced by Amazon MGM Studios in the US and by Sony Pictures Releasing International internationally, the film releases in theatres on 8 May.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Abhimanyu Mathur

Abhimanyu Mathur is Deputy Editor, Entertainment at Hindustan Times. With almost 15 years of experience in writing about everything from films and TV shows to cricket matches and elections, he inhales and exhales pop culture and news. Currently, he watches movies and TV shows and talks to celebrities for a living, while occasionally writing about them as well. A journalism graduate of Delhi College of Arts and Commerce, Delhi University, Abhimanyu began his career with Hindustan Times at the age of 20, swapping classrooms for newsrooms at an early age. He began his journey in the early days of digital journalism, later switching to the madness of print journalism. Work has led him to far off places like Japan and Jordan, as well as to the interiors of Haryana and the Indo-Pak border. He dabbled in city reporting in places like Meerut, Gurgaon, and Delhi, covered the Olympics and Cricket World Cups, before finding his calling in entertainment and lifestyle during the pandemic. A Rotten Tomatoes Certified Film Critic, he is equally at home covering stories on ground as he is interviewing celebrities and studios, and sometimes prefers to shepherd teams in delivering traffic through the day. Even as his role has evolved from reporter to supervisor over the years, his first love remains writing (and of late, talking on camera). With a good understanding of cinema and its trends, and a keen eye for detail, he continues to spark conversations around showbiz for readers around the world.

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Home / Entertainment / Hollywood / Hugh Jackman 'cried three times' after reading The Sheep Detectives script: 'This story is full of heart'
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