He-Man returns to the big screen: Nicholas Galitzine-starrer Masters of the Universe announces India release date

The film's logline reads: “Fleeing a devastating civil war, ten-year-old Prince Adam Glenn (Nicholas Galitzine) is spirited away to his mother's home planet Earth, separating him from his ancestor's Sword of Power. Twenty years later, a now-adult Adam must return to the planet of Eternia and rediscover his lost birthright, becoming the mighty hero He-Man and leading the few remaining warriors of Eternia against the evil forces of Skeletor.”

Directed by Travis Knight, the live-action film follows Prince Adam (Galitzine), who is drawn back to Eternia by the mystical Sword of Power only to discover his world shattered under the ruthless rule of Skeletor (Jared Leto).

He-Man is returning to the big screens after over three decades. Masters of the Universe, featuring The Idea of You star Nicholas Galitzine as He-Man, is set to release in theatres of India on June 5.

Masters of the Universe cast The teaser trailer of the film was released on Wednesday night, giving first glimpse of Nicholas as the popular superhero, as well as Jared Leto's evil turn as the famous villain Skeletor. Also starring Camila Mendes, Alison Brie, Idris Elba, James Purefoy, and Morena Baccarin, the film comes from Amazon MGM Studios and Mattel Studios.

Masters of the Universe is based on Mattel’s famous toy line, which inspired a successful animated TV series in 1983 and a 1987 film starring Dolph Lundgren as He-Man, the most powerful man in the universe.

A new He-Man film was first conceptualised in 2007 by John Woo, but he returned the rights back to Mattel. In 2009, Sony Pictures took over the rights from Warner Bros. Pictures. After a series of director hires and exits and rewrites of the script, Amazon MGM Studios purchased the rights in 2023, bringing Travis Knight on board as director.

The new film will be released in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu languages by Sony Pictures Entertainment India.