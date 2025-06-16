Nicholas Galitzine drops first look as He-Man as Masters of the Universe wraps production: ‘I am so proud of the movie’

Nicholas Galitzine is all set to wow fans with his epic transformation as He-Man in the upcoming film Masters of the Universe. The actor took to his Instagram account to share that the film has officially wrapped production. He also dropped the first look of him as He-Man. (Also read: Is Jackson Wang a part of Hrithik Roshan's Krrish 4? After much teasing, here's what the Got7 singer has to say) Masters of the Universe is set for a June 2026 release.

‘That’s a wrap on Masters of the Universe’

In the picture, Nicholas was seen in costume as He-Man, all bulked up and fierce. In the caption, the actor shared his excitement on taking up the role and said, “Well, that’s a wrap on Masters of the Universe. It has been an honour shouldering the responsibility of playing Adam and He-Man. It’s been the role of a lifetime and I put everything into it. There’s not much I can show you, but I am so proud of the movie we’ve made. Thanks to our amazing cast and crew for all your hard work."

Fan reactions

Reacting to the first look, a fan commented: “Holy!! He really built himself up for the role!” Another fan said, “Words can’t describe how excited I am to see the movie!” A fan commented, “You’re huge!!!! Can’t wait for next June!” “You look like a literal action figure, this is amazing,” wrote a second fan.

Directed by Travis Knight, the film also stars Camila Mendes as Teela, Alison Brie as Evil-Lyn, Jared Leto as Skeletor, Idris Elba as Man-at-Arms, Sam. C Wilson as Trap Jaw, and Kojo Attah as Tri-Klops.

Amazon MGM Studios and Mattel Films are helming the film, which is based on Mattel’s famous toy line that spawned a successful animated TV series as well as a 1987 film. “Joining forces with director Travis Knight, Mattel, and Escape Artists, this reintroduction of the character and his universe will be an epic film that will delight audiences from here to Eternia," said Julie Rapaport, head of film production and development at Amazon MGM Studios.

The film is set for a worldwide theatrical release on June 5, 2026.