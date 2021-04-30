Huma Qureshi shares poster from Snyder's Army of the Dead 'with a heavy heart', says she is doing her professional duty

Actor Huma Qureshi has unveiled a character poster of her Hollywood debut Army of the Dead. The trailer of Zack Snyder's film was released earlier this month but Huma was not seen in the video. Army of the Dead is slated to hit Netflix on May 14.

Sharing the motion poster, Huma said that her heart bleeds, looking at the current current pandemic that the country fights, adding that the movie release is her keeping with her duties as a professional. Huma wrote in a statement, "My heart bleeds as my country and my fellow Indians fight personal loss, hurt, pain and devastation everyday because of the Covid-19 pandemic. I stand alongside them in sharing every bit of it with them. With a heavy heart however, in keeping with my duties as a professional. I share my work for all of you to view Army Of The Dead, the Zack Snyder film I shot through 2019. Releasing on May 14th 2021 in select theatres and 21st May on Netflix."

She added, "Urging those who are safe to continue staying safe and follow every possible regulation in these torrid times, while dedicating my work to those who have encountered the wrath of this pandemic and wishing them health & peace."

She captioned her post as, "Another reason to stay at home #ArmyOfTheDead @netflix @netflix_in #Geeta #HumaQureshi @netflixgeeked."

Details of Huma's character, other than her name, Geeta, in the movie, are still under wraps. The film also stars Dave Bautista, Ella Purnell, Omari Hardwick, and Ana de la Reguera in important roles.

Snyder returns to the zombie genre after 17 years, following Dawn of the Dead. Army of the Dead marks the beginning of a larger franchise which would include an anime series and a prequel movie.