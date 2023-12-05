‘I saw..’, Jamie Foxx fights back tears as he talks about his mystery illness

American actor Jamie Foxx has been staying out of public sight since his mystery illness in April. The 55-year-old comedian was hospitalised after experiencing a medical emergency on a film set. After six months of recovery, the Day Shift star made a surprise appearance at the Critics Choice Association‘s Celebration of Cinema & Television Honoring Black, Latino & AAPI. During the event, Foxx fought back tears as he spoke about how difficult the heath scare had been for him.

Jamie Foxx opens up on hospitalisation

FILE - Jamie Foxx attends day two of Homecoming Weekend, Feb. 12, 2022, in West Hollywood, Calif. When New York's Adult Survivors Act expired on Friday, Nov. 24, 2023, more than 3,700 legal claims had been filed, with many of the last few coming against big-name celebrities, such as Foxx, and a handful of politicians. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)(Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

As Foxx took the stage to accept the Vanguard award from the presenter and his co-star Jurnee Smollett, he gave an emotional speech at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Century City. “I couldn’t do that six months ago, I couldn’t actually walk to [the stage]. And I’m not a clone, I’m not a clone. I know a lot of people saying that I was cloned out there,” Foxx said according to the Hollywood Reporter. The Django Unchained star spoke for about 12 minutes, leaving the crowed stunned over his gruelling trauma.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

“It feels good to be here. I cherish every single minute now, it’s different,” he continued. He explained that he wouldn't wish for anyone to ever be in such a “tough” situation. “I wouldn’t wish what I went though on my worst enemy because it’s tough when it’s almost over, when you see the tunnel,” Foxx said. “I saw the tunnel, I didn’t see the light. It was hot in that tunnel too, I don’t know where I was going. ‘S–t, am I going to the right place?’” he added.

Foxx's first update after health scare

Foxx first addressed his health issues back in July via an Instagram post. “I went through something that I thought I would never ever go through. I know a lot of people were waiting or wanting to what updates, but to be honest with you, I just didn’t want you to see me like that man… I didn’t want you to see me with tubes running out of me and trying to figure out if I was gonna make it through,” he wrote.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON