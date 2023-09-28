‘I would’ve gone…’: Angelina Jolie talks about motherhood and life after divorce from Brad Pitt

Angelina Jolie has remembered motherhood and life after her split with former husband Brad Pitt. She has also highlighted how she and her children have faced difficult times in recent years.

Angelina Jolie((Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP, File))

In an interview with Vogue, Jolie talked about the responsibility of raising and grooming her children after the divorce with Pitt.

“I was 26 when I became a mother. My entire life changed. Having children saved me — and taught me to be in this world differently,” said Jolie.

“I think, recently, I would’ve gone under in a much darker way had I not wanted to live for them. They’re better than me, because you want your children to be,” added Jolie.

Jolie and Pitt had first met on the set of the Hollywood movie “Mr. & Mrs. Smith”. After getting married, they parted ways in 2016. The former couple share six children namely Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh and twins Vivienne and Knox.

Jolie also shared how she is dealing with life at the age of 48. The Hollywood superstar highlighted that she was in transition as a person.

“I’m still understanding who I am at 48. I guess I’m in transition as a person. I don’t feel like I’ve been myself for a decade, in a way, which I don’t want to get into,” shared Jolie.

Highlighting how her family has withstood difficult times, Jolie said, "We had a lot of healing to do. We’re still finding our footing.”

Notably, Jolie is going to feature on the cover of the November 2023 edition of Vogue magazine. Talking about her new fashion company, Atelier Jolie, she said, “I don’t want to be a big fashion designer, I want to build a house for other people to become that. I’m hoping to change many aspects of my life. And this is the forward-facing one.”

