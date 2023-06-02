In contrast to family's version, shocking details emerge about Jamie Foxx's health weeks after medical emergency

In a major shocker to Jamie Foxx's fans, fresh reports have emerged about the Hollywood star's health. As per a report by okmagazine.com citing Hollywood journalist A.J. Benza, Foxx is said to be partially paralysed and blind along with other complications as an effect of Covid-19 vaccine.

Jamie Foxx(Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

In a recent appearance on Dr. Drew Pinsky’s online show "Ask Dr. Drew", Benza has made the sensational claims on Foxx's health.

"Jamie had a blood clot in his brain after he got the shot. He did not want the shot, but the movie he was on, he was pressured to get it," said Benza.

"The blood clot in the brain caused him at that point to be partially paralyzed and blind," alleged Benza, referencing a source having first-hand knowledge of Foxx’s hospitalization.

During the discussion with Pinsky, Benza asked: "I am thinking, 'Is that why he blew up on the set a week before this medical emergency happened?'", "Is that why he fired three or four people because he had had it with these mandates?"

The horrific details about Foxx's health are being reported amid claims by his family about the "Django Unchained" actor's recovery. On Friday, May 12, Foxx's daughter Corrine had shared: “Sad to see how the media runs wild. My dad has been out of the hospital for weeks, recuperating. In fact, he was playing pickleball yesterday! Thanks for everyone’s prayers and support! We have an exciting work announcement coming next week too!”

Notably, Foxx was admitted to hospital on Thursday, April 11, after suffering "undisclosed medical complication" while in Georgia where he was filming for the Netflix movie, “Back in Action". Since then, there have been various theories and reports on his health situation. But no official update on what actually happened to the Foxx, has emerged thus far. There is no official update on his current health condition as close family members are tight lipped about it.

There had been no official statement about what led medical emergency or what is his current medical condition.

Many celebrities and friends of Foxx have been sending their good wishes for the actor's health since reports of his medical issues first emerged.