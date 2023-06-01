Home / Entertainment / Hollywood / Leonardo DiCaprio hangs out with Indian-origin British model Neelam Gill in London

Leonardo DiCaprio hangs out with Indian-origin British model Neelam Gill in London

ByAdarsh Kumar Gupta
Jun 01, 2023 11:11 AM IST

Hollywood superstar Leonardo DiCaprio was seen dining with British model of Indian origin, Neelam Gill in London on Tuesday. DiCaprio's mom, Irmelin Indenbirken and other friends also accompanied the pair, as per a report by Page Six.

Leonardo DiCaprio(left), Neelam Gill(in the back, right image)(Page Six)
The "Titanic" actor was photographed wearing a black cap, black jacket, blue jeans and white sneakers while leaving the Chiltern Firehouse. DiCaprio had his face covered with a mask.

Notably, DiCaprio was spotted leaving Hotel Martinez in Cannes, France with Gill and other women, a week ago. However, as per a report by The New York Post, Gill is not dating DiCaprio.

Neelam Gill(in the back), Leonardo DiCaprio's mother Irmelin Indenbirken(in the front)(Page Six)
In the start of May, DiCaprio dined with supermodel Gigi Hadid and it sparked rumours about their romance. The former couple was photographed leaving separately at Cipriani Downtown in Manhattan’s Soho neighborhood on the morning of May 5. DiCaprio's dating rumours with Hadid gets mileage as the pair have been spotted hanging out together on several occasions in recent times.

DiCaprio and Hadid were seen partying at Darren Dzienciol and Richie Akiva’s pre-Oscars bash in March.

“There was no PDA, but they were together nearly the entire night and barely moved from their spot,” a source was quoted as saying by people.com at the time.

Since parting ways from Camila Morrone last year, DiCaprio has been spotted spending time with several celebrity women.

Who is Neelam Gill?

Neelam Gill is a 28-year-old model who was born in Coventry, Warwickshire, England, United Kingdom on 27 April 1995. Her roots are in India where her grandparents were born in the state of Punjab. She has worked for Burberry, Abercrombie & Fitch and a host of other high-profile fashion companies. She has featured on the front page of Stylist Magazine, Harrods Magazine and Vogue India.In 2021, she spoke about ”Resilience & Recovery” at TEDx Talks.

