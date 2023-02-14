Inside Oscar nominees luncheon with MM Keeravani, Guneet Monga, Shaunak Sen, Tom Cruise, Steven Spielberg. See pics

The Oscar nominees luncheon was held on February 13 at the Beverly Hilton, where all the Academy Award nominees gathered to celebrate each other's work. Spotted at the annual class photo were the nominees from India- Shaunak Sen, Guneet Monga, Kartiki Gonsalves, MM Keeravaani, and Chandrabose. (Also read: RRR team reacts after Naatu Naatu bags Oscar nomination for Best Original Song: ‘Proud and privileged')

The Academy Award nominees luncheon also saw the biggest turnout this year, with stars like Tom Cruise, Cate Blanchett, Michelle Yeoh, Steven Spielberg, Angela Bassett, Colin Farrell, Jamie Lee Curtis, Paul Mescal and Hong Chau in attendance. They all gathered for the class photo together.

In attendance were a bunch of known faces from India. Shaunak Sen, whose film All That Breathes is nominated in the category for Best Documentary Feature Film can be seen in the front row, while Guneet Monga and Kartiki Gonsalves whose The Elephant Whisperers is nominated in the Best Documentary Short category can be seen in the first and second standing row respectively. Also spotted were MM Keeravaani and Chandrabose, whose song Naatu Naatu from the film RRR has been nominated in the Best Original Song category, in the second standing row.

Guneet Monga took to Instagram to post a picture of her outfit for the luncheon, for which she opted for a white sari with elephant motif designs as a tribute for her film The Elephant Whisperers. She wrote in the caption: "LA at The Academy Nominee Luncheon! Representing the gentle giants that brought us here!" Director Kartiki Gonsalves also posted a picture from the luncheon, where she was seen with Tom Cruise. She wrote in the caption: "You might just recognise him ….. He loves elephants, Indian food ……. And ….. INDIA !!" The official Instagram page of RRR took to Instagram Stories to share a picture of MM Keeravaani and Chandrabose at the Oscars luncheon.

The 95th Oscars will be held on March 12, at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.

