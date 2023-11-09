Inside Out 2 teaser: Anxiety joins the party as Riley turns 13; Joy, Sadness, Fear, Disgust and Anger aren't thrilled

The first look teaser for Disney Pixar's sequel to 2015's stellar hit Inside Out is… out. The new film takes off a few years after the events of the original with human Riley turning 13 and experiencing the arrival of a bunch of new emotions that come with the onset of teenage, primary among them, anxiety. (Also read: Inside Out review: This film is mind blowing, literally)

There is a new emotion in the building now.

The teaser begins with a short recap of the original film reminding fans how Riley and her emotions--represented by Joy, Sadness, Anger, Fear and Disgust--learned to accept her new life in a different town. The teaser then shows glimpses from the sequel, beginning with a clip of Riley celebrating her 13th birthday with her parents. In her mind palace, it's ‘demo day’ as the control panel to Riley's mind is switched up to an orange colour, leaving the original emotions confused.

Then enters a new emotion, Anxiety. She is orange and well, very anxious of saying or doing the wrong thing. He hints that there may be more emotions coming up too.

The official synopsis of the film reads as follows:

The little voices inside Riley’s head know her inside and out—but next summer, everything changes when Disney and Pixar’s Inside Out 2 introduces a new Emotion: Anxiety. According to director Kelsey Mann, the new character promises to stir things up within headquarters.

“Anxiety, voiced by Maya Hawke, might be new to the crew, but she’s not really the type to take a back seat,” said Mann. “That makes a lot of sense if you think about it in terms of what goes on inside all our minds.”

Disney and Pixar’s Inside Out 2 returns to the mind of newly minted teenager Riley just as headquarters is undergoing a sudden demolition to make room for something entirely unexpected: new Emotions! Joy, Sadness, Anger, Fear and Disgust, who’ve long been running a successful operation by all accounts, aren’t sure how to feel when Anxiety shows up. And it looks like she’s not alone.

Maya Hawke lends her voice to Anxiety, alongside Amy Poehler as Joy, Phyllis Smith as Sadness, Lewis Black as Anger, Tony Hale as Fear, and Liza Lapira as Disgust. Earlier, Mindy Kaling used to voice Disgust. Directed by Kelsey Mann and produced by Mark Nielsen, Inside Out 2 releases only in theaters Summer 2024.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.