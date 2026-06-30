Inside Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce's OTT wedding plans: NDAs, electronic invites and more

Speculation surrounding Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's rumoured wedding at Madison Square Garden has reached a new high, with fresh reports claiming the couple is going to extraordinary lengths to keep the ceremony under wraps. From requiring guests to sign non-disclosure agreements to sending out digital invitations designed to minimise leaks, Swift and Kelce are pulling out all the stops to ensure their big day remains a guarded secret.

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce's wedding secrecy plan revealed

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce announced their engagement on August 26, 2025 on social media with the caption, “Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married”.(Getty Images via AFP)

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As per a report by NBC News, Swift and Kelce are expecting more than 1,000 guests at their much-anticipated wedding festivities.

The source with knowledge of the matter, who is among the invitees, said 1,100 people are expected to attend the festivities on Friday.

Road closure permits for several Manhattan streets over the holiday weekend, coupled with the venue's blocked-off schedule, have fuelled speculation that Swift and Kelce's wedding could take place sometime this weekend. The developments are the latest in a growing trail of clues that fans believe point to an imminent ceremony.

According to the source, those who received the coveted invitations were also sent nondisclosure agreements along with the electronic invites. The details of the NDAs were not immediately clear.

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{{^usCountry}} Several performances are also expected from various artists at the event, too, the source said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Several performances are also expected from various artists at the event, too, the source said. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The New York Times previously reported that some of Swift’s team members have been seen at Rock Lititz, a production campus in Lancaster County, Pennsylvania, where sets and stages for major concerts are known to be constructed. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The New York Times previously reported that some of Swift’s team members have been seen at Rock Lititz, a production campus in Lancaster County, Pennsylvania, where sets and stages for major concerts are known to be constructed. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Last week, NBC News reported that a source said the venue was preparing for a major event the July 2-4 weekend. More about the wedding {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Last week, NBC News reported that a source said the venue was preparing for a major event the July 2-4 weekend. More about the wedding {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are set to marry on July 3 at Madison Square Garden, hosting an estimated 1,100 to 1,200 guests. The venue holds deep personal significance for Taylor, who has graced its stage multiple times throughout her career. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are set to marry on July 3 at Madison Square Garden, hosting an estimated 1,100 to 1,200 guests. The venue holds deep personal significance for Taylor, who has graced its stage multiple times throughout her career. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Security and privacy are the top priorities for the high-profile event. To completely avoid paparazzi exposure, the organisers have planned strict measures, including tinted transport buses, secure underground parking, and tightly controlled entry points. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Security and privacy are the top priorities for the high-profile event. To completely avoid paparazzi exposure, the organisers have planned strict measures, including tinted transport buses, secure underground parking, and tightly controlled entry points. {{/usCountry}}

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The star-studded guest list features several of the couple's close friends. Among those expected to attend are Zoë Kravitz, Ed Sheeran, Cherry Seaborn, Suki Waterhouse, Benson Boone, and members of the Haim family.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sugandha Rawal ...Read More Sugandha Rawal has been writing about entertainment and lifestyle for over 13 years, and if there's one thing that's kept her going, it's a genuine love for storytelling. She completed her graduation in Journalism from the University of Delhi and went on to earn her Master of Media from IP University. Beginning her career in the fast-paced environment of news wire reporting, she learned the art of accuracy, speed, and storytelling under pressure. She later expanded her horizons in print journalism, where she honed her feature-writing skills and developed a keen eye for detail and narrative depth. These days, she's firmly rooted in digital journalism, adapting and evolving with a media landscape that never sits still. Over the years, Sugandha has covered everything from Bollywood and celebrity culture to wellness trends and lifestyle shifts. She enjoys spotting the drama behind headlines, the emotion behind interviews, and the details that others might miss. When she is not chasing the latest entertainment update or lifestyle trend, you will find her observing the cultural shifts that shape the stories we consume every day. Read Less

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