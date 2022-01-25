Instagram post indicates Tobey Maguire may reprise Spider-Man role in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

The Marvel Cinematic Universe introduced the concept of multiverse in its recent Phase 4 of films and series, showing variants of the same characters existing in other universes. Things came to a head in Spider-Man: No Way Home, which saw cameos from Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield, who had played Spider-Man in previous Sony films.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Now, as the upcoming MCU film Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness further explores this concept, there are reports of several more cameos by actors playing different versions of familiar characters. Amidst this, new reports have claimed that Tobey Maguire may be returning once again to play his version of Peter Parker in the film.

A recent picture posted by the Portuguese dubbing artiste for Elizabeth Olsen's character Wanda has sparked these rumours. In the picture, the dubbing artiste Mariana Torres is seen with Manolo Rey, who has extensively dubbed for Tobey Maguire in Portuguese. The picture is captioned 'Good things are coming,' and Manolo is wearing a t-shirt with three Spider-Men.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Wanda has an important role in the Multiverse of Madness and the picture has led many fans to speculate if this implies that Mariana and Manolo were dubbing for the Multiverse of Madness. Given that Elizabeth Olsen isn't doing anything else these days, it is a big possibility, which would imply that Tobey Maguire does have a part in the film.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

However, the picture alone may not be sufficient proof for any confimation. The two may be dubbing for another project altogether or Manolo could be dubbing for a different character. But it certainly has the fans excited about the possibility of seeing Tobey swing his way on to the screens again. In No Way Home, the actor returned to play Spider-Man after 13 years and most fans seem to want more.

Also read: Is that Tom Cruise as Iron Man? Leaked pic from Dr Strange 2 has shocked fans

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness stars Benedict Cumberbatch in the lead, along with Elizabeth Olsen, Benedict Wong, Rachel McAdams, and Xochitl Gomez. The film releases in theatres on May 6, 2022.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON