Iron Man's 15th anniversary watch: Take a walk down memory lane with new trailer

The Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) celebrated a major milestone on May 2, 2023 - the 15th anniversary of the release of the first Iron Man movie. The film starred Robert Downey Jr. as the charismatic and wealthy industrialist Tony Stark, who later became known as the armored superhero, Iron Man. The Iron Man movie was a massive success, launching the MCU and establishing Marvel Studios as a major force to be reckoned with in the global film industry.

15 years later, remembering the legacy of the MCU's most beloved hero. (Image Credit: Marvel)

To honor the auspicious occasion, Disney+ released a newly edited trailer for the Iron Man trilogy, featuring some of the most iconic moments from the films. The trailer was a nostalgic trip down memory lane for fans of the franchise, reminding them of the origin story of one of the most beloved characters in the MCU.

Iron Man played a pivotal role in the MCU Phase One, serving as the face of the franchise for over a decade. Downey's portrayal of Tony Stark was a masterclass in acting, imbuing the character with charm, wit, and vulnerability. Iron Man's popularity was such that fans flocked to any MCU movie that featured the character, making him a household name and an integral part of the franchise's success.

However, all good things must come to an end, and Iron Man's journey in the MCU reached its conclusion in the epic finale, Avengers: Endgame. In the movie, Iron Man sacrifices himself in a battle with Thanos to save the universe, using the power of the Infinity Stones. It was a heartbreaking moment for fans, but it was a fitting end to the character's story arc.

The Iconic 'snap' moment from Avenger: Endgame. (Image Credit: Marvel)

Despite Iron Man's passing, his legacy lives on in the MCU. Don Cheadle's War Machine and Dominique Thorne's Riri Williams are set to continue the armored action in future MCU projects, including the upcoming Armor Wars movie and the Disney+ series, Ironheart. And, of course, Spider-Man, Tony Stark's one-time protégé, will try to live up to his mentor's example in his future appearances.

Looking back on the MCU's 15-year history, it's hard to believe how far the franchise has come. The MCU has become a cultural phenomenon, with countless fans around the world eagerly anticipating every new release. With numerous films, web series, games, and specials on the horizon, it's clear that the MCU's popularity shows no signs of slowing down anytime soon.

The 15th anniversary of Iron Man is a significant milestone for the MCU and a testament to the enduring appeal of the franchise. Iron Man's impact on the MCU is immeasurable, and his legacy will continue to shape the future of the franchise for years to come. As fans, we can only look forward to what the MCU has in store for us in the years ahead.

