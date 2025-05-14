Ironheart trailer: Black Panther's Riri Williams creates her personal Iron Man suit. Watch

Ironheart Trailer Out: Marvel has released the trailer of its new series Ironheart which stars Dominique Thorne as a genius teen who creates her own most advanced, Iron Man armour. The show which has been executive produced by Ryan Coogler will release on June 24 on JioHotstar. Ironheart trailer: Marvel Television's latest offering is executive produced by Ryan Coogler.

What's in the trailer

The new trailer starts out with a dangerous job interview, which, Riri Williams, obviously aces in her own stylish way. She soon shifts to designing the suit of armour and dealing with some shady characters to get it done. By the end of the clip there are some fantastic shots of the iron suit which will remind you of the iconic Iron Man.

The story of the series follows the journey of Riri after her introduction in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever as she rises to the occasion to become Ironheart. She will face many friendly faces in her corner along with the villain such as The Hood played by Anthony Ramos.

Fans react

As soon as the trailer dropped, fans started pouring in their reaction on the new series. One fan wrote, "Ironheart is about to shock some people!" Another one commented, “I'm hopeful that because Ryan Coogler was the executive producer behind this, that they cooked up something special. The main villain looks kinda goofy, even though I love Anthony Ramos; he looks like he's cosplaying at a Renaissance festival (sic).” Another one said, “Big Coogler fan, glad he's attached. Trailer looks promising.”

Star cast details

Directed by Sam Bailey and Angela Barnes, Ironheart stars Dominique Throne, Anthony Ramos, Alden Ehrenreich, Manny Montana, Zoe Terakes and Lyric Ross among others. The series is created by Chinaka Hodge and executive produced by Ryan Coogler, Brad Winderbaum, and Zoie Nagelhout. Marvel Television's Ironheart is releasing a 3-episode premiere on June 24 exclusively on JioHotstar.