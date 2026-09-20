Is Channing Tatum behind this burner account? Internet spots Instagram comments on ex-fiancé Zoë Kravitz, Harry Styles

Channing Tatum is at the centre of a new internet mystery after fans stumbled upon an Instagram account that appeared to have a lot to say about the actor, his former fiancée Zoë Kravitz and her rumoured relationship with Harry Styles. The account, @bidness_nonya, has since been deleted, but screenshots of its comments have sparked plenty of questions online.

Channing Tatum is at the centre of a new internet mystery after fans stumbled upon an Instagram account that appeared to have a lot to say about the actor, his former fiancée Zoë Kravitz and her rumoured relationship with Harry Styles. (The Image Direct / Backgrid )

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The account reportedly had just one follower, Channing's own Instagram profile. That detail immediately sent fans down a rabbit hole, with some wondering if the page was a private account run by the actor himself. There is no confirmation that him was behind it, however, and others believe it could have belonged to someone close to him.

What the account was saying

The now-deleted profile had no visible original posts and reportedly used a butterfly as its display picture. Its name appeared to be a playful reference to the phrase “none of your business”. The account made comments about Channing and Zoë. In one, she was described as his “former fiancé” and “the most intentional person he knows”. Another comment defended Channing while making an allegation about his former wife and money.

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{{^usCountry}} The account also left a glowing comment about the actor that read, “He's so genuine. No false pretenses with this guy. And funny as hell, too.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The account also left a glowing comment about the actor that read, “He's so genuine. No false pretenses with this guy. And funny as hell, too.” {{/usCountry}}

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One of its other comments reportedly referred to Shawn MacArthur, his character in the 2009 film Fighting. That relatively obscure reference caught the attention of fans, who began wondering whether whoever ran the account knew Tatum personally.

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Why fans think it could be Tatum

The alleged connection to Channing's Instagram account is what really sent the theory into overdrive. His verified profile was reportedly the only follower of @bidness_nonya. But, it seems like after the screenshots went viral on X, Reddit and other social media sites, he unfollowed the account.

Some users saw the combination of the follow, the personal comments and the Fighting reference as too specific to ignore. Others were far less convinced, pointing out that a friend, family member or even a dedicated fan could have run the page. The account was reportedly deleted after screenshots began circulating, leaving fans with only the posts and comments saved by other users to examine.

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Tatum and Kravitz's relationship

Channing and Zoë first connected while working together on Blink Twice, Kravitz's directorial debut. They began dating in 2021 and became engaged in October 2023. Their relationship ended in 2024.

Zoë was later linked to Harry Styles, with dating rumours around the two emerging in 2025. Their relationship became more serious in 2026, with reports of an engagement surfacing after Zoë was seen wearing a large diamond ring.

What the internet thinks

The alleged burner account quickly became a talking point on X, with users questioning whether Channing could really be behind it. One user wrote, “There’s no way Channing Tatum is leaving hate comments on Deuxmoi with his burner account only he follows.” Another joked, “channing tatum trashing his ex on deuxmoi in a burner account that he was dumb enough to follow on his public page was not on my 2026 bing.”

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Others were more blunt about the situation. One user said, “no this one is the most wild channing is acc so weird for this I can’t even believe it”. Another wrote, “its kinda crazy how harry sends his girlfriends’ exes into mass psychosis EVERY TIME”.

The alleged connection between his public account and the mystery profile also became a major point of discussion. One user questioned the logic behind it, writing, “Why tf would you follow yourself on your burner??? Theres so many layers of stupidity here. Even as a noncelebrity, you do not follow yourself on your burner talkless of being a celebrity”.

Channing Tatum's work

Channing Tatum also has a busy slate of films lined up. He will next be seen in Josephine, starring alongside Gemma Chan. Tatum plays Damien, a father trying to support his young daughter after she witnesses a traumatic incident. Written and directed by Beth de Araújo, the drama is scheduled to release in theatres on November 20.

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The actor is also returning as Gambit in Marvel’s Avengers: Doomsday. His other projects in the pipeline include The Isle of Man Tourist Trophy Race, Soundtrack of Silence, Later the War and Wingmen.