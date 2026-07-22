Is Wanda returning in Avengers Doomsday? Here's what Elizabeth Olsen said about Scarlet Witch

Marvel has built a cinematic universe that fans hold close to their hearts. Wanda Maximoff, better known as Scarlet Witch, is one of its most beloved characters.

Elizabeth Olsen is unlikely to be seen in the new marvel film, at least that's what she says. (Getty Images via AFP)

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Played by Elizabeth Olsen, Wanda has become one of the MCU's most powerful and emotionally complex heroes. Her influence has stretched across several Avengers films, making fans eager to know whether she will appear in Avengers: Doomsday.

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One reason many fans assumed Scarlet Witch would not appear in the film was her absence from Marvel Studios' official cast announcement. It still doesn’t rule out her appearance in the film. Marvel has a long history of keeping major surprises under wraps. Several actors have appeared in MCU films despite not being officially confirmed before release.

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{{^usCountry}} Marvel has often relied on surprise cameos and secret appearances to preserve key moments for audiences. Why Scarlet Witch may not appear in Avengers: Doomsday? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Marvel has often relied on surprise cameos and secret appearances to preserve key moments for audiences. Why Scarlet Witch may not appear in Avengers: Doomsday? {{/usCountry}}

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There is another reason that could explain Wanda's absence.

Her last on-screen appearance came in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. In the film, grief pushed Wanda down a dark path as she used the Darkhold in an attempt to reunite with her children from another universe.

By the end of the film, Wanda realised the destruction she had caused. She destroyed every copy of the Darkhold across the multiverse and brought Mount Wundagore crashing down on herself. The scene strongly suggested that Scarlet Witch had sacrificed herself, although Marvel never explicitly confirmed her death.

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That ambiguous ending has fueled years of fan theories. Many viewers believe Wanda survived because no body was shown. Others argue that a character as powerful as Scarlet Witch would eventually return, especially with the MCU now exploring the multiverse in greater depth.

At the moment, though, there has been no official confirmation that Elizabeth Olsen is part of Avengers: Doomsday.

Elizabeth Olsen addresses Avengers: Doomsday rumours

Speaking at the Chicago Comics and Entertainment Expo, Olsen addressed the ongoing speculation surrounding her MCU future. She suggested that she has not been told anything about Avengers: Doomsday or Avengers: Secret Wars.

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“I know nothing. I know about Vision Quest, because I've seen Paul [Bettany] in the last six months. I know nothing about any of it. Is Secret Wars what happens after? I'm not kidding. Why did I think there were two Secret Wars? Are there not?” Olsen said.

Her comments have done little to calm fan speculation. Marvel actors have often denied involvement in upcoming projects before later appearing in them. Andrew Garfield famously denied returning as Spider-Man before Spider-Man: No Way Home was released.

Still, based on everything officially known so far, Scarlet Witch's involvement in Avengers: Doomsday appears unlikely. Rumor has it that she may return in 2027's Avengers: Secret Wars and the Young Avengers, but until then, the fans will have to make peace with a short of a post-credit’s scene cameo.

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Written by: Harini Oviya