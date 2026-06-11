Hydra - Hitler or Marvel? The creature at the centre of Revanth Reddy's controversy

A political defence of demolition drives. An Adolf Hitler cameo. A fictional Nazi-linked organisation from the Marvel universe. And a monster from ancient Greek mythology. A controversy has erupted after Telangana chief minister Revanth Reddy spoke about HYDRAA, or Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency, earlier this month, linking it to Nazi Germany's Adolf Hitler.

These aren't the ingredients of a superhero crossover film. They are the parts of a controversy that erupted after Telangana chief minister Revanth Reddy spoke about HYDRAA, or Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency, earlier this month.

Explaining the inspiration behind the body's name and functioning, Reddy said he was inspired by Hitler, and suggested that the Nazi Germany leader’s core assassination squad was called “Hydra”. The remarks quickly triggered outrage: opposition parties accused him of invoking a dictator to justify tough governance, while historians and social media users pointed out that no such Nazi organisation was known to have existed.

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The episode has since sparked a wider conversation about ‘Hydra’ — a term that has travelled across centuries and cultures, from Greek mythology to comic books and blockbuster films.

What is Hydra? Long before comic books, political speeches or social media memes, Hydra was a monster.

In Greek mythology, the Lernaean Hydra was a gigantic multi-headed water serpent that lived near Lake Lerna, fearsome enough to feature as one of the Twelve Labours assigned to the hero Heracles — more famously known as Hercules. What made it terrifying was not merely the number of its heads but their ability to regenerate: cut one off, and two more would grow in its place. The story goes that Heracles finally defeated the beast by burning each neck stump immediately after severing a head, denying new ones the chance to emerge.

Over time, Hydra escaped mythology and entered dictionaries. The Oxford dictionary defines it as: “A thing that is very difficult to deal with, because it continues for a long time or because it has many different aspects.” It is a metaphor that governments, corporations, military organisations and fictional franchises have all borrowed over the years.