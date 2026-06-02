‘Emotional occasion’: CM Revanth Reddy shares greetings on Telangana statehood day

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy on Tuesday extended greetings to the people on the occasion of statehood day, remembering people's sacrifices for the separate state movement and looking forward towards the future. The decision was taken at a meeting of the state cabinet chaired by Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy (PTI FILE)

In a post on X, Revanth Reddy said, "Every year...Remembering yesterday's sacrifices. Reviewing tomorrow's goals. An emotional occasion... June 2. Heartfelt wishes to all people on the Telangana State Formation Day celebrations."

Meanwhile, President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday extended greetings to the people on the occasion of Telangana statehood day.

In a post on X, President Murmu celebrated the state's rich cultural heritage and credited its innovation and development over the years.

"Warm greetings to the people of Telangana on Statehood Day! Telangana is blessed with a rich cultural heritage and hardworking people. The State has made significant strides in innovation and development over the years. I wish the people of Telangana continued progress and well-being," President Murmu said.