Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Hollywood / Issa Rae joins cast of Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse sequel
hollywood

Issa Rae joins cast of Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse sequel

Issa Rae has joined the voice cast of the sequel to 2018's Oscar-winning animated feature Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse as Jessica Drew, better known as Spider-Woman, says a report.
ANI |
PUBLISHED ON JUN 05, 2021 04:28 PM IST
(File Photo) Issa Rae has joined the voice cast of the sequel of Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.(Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

Issa Rae, who is an actor, writer, producer and director, can now add 'superhero' to her already impressive resume. The 36-year-old star is entering the Spider-Verse.

As per Variety, the Insecure star has joined the voice cast of the sequel to 2018's Oscar-winning animated feature Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse as Jessica Drew, better known as Spider-Woman.

Issa has joined returning voice actors Shameik Moore (as main hero Miles Morales) and Hailee Steinfeld (as Gwen Stacy, a.k.a. Spider-Gwen).

In April, Variety reported that Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers and Justin K Thompson will be directing the feature, with producers Phil Lord and Christopher Miller also credited as writers on the screenplay, along with David Callaham.

Amy Pascal, Avi Arad and Christina Steinberg are also producing, and original Spider-Verse director Peter Ramsey is returning as an executive producer, with Lord Miller's Aditya Sood.

While plot details are being kept under wraps, casting Issa as Jessica does open up the possibility of exploring a region of the Marvel comics landscape that has been virtually ignored in the Marvel feature and TV series adaptations of the last 20 years: Wundagore Mountain.

In the comics, that vaguely Eastern European location, in the fictional country of Transia, is where Jessica grew up as a child, while her parents used the rich veins of uranium found in Wundagore for their various scientific experiments.

The radiation, however, poisons poor Jessica, which leads her parents to radically intervene to save her life by, among other things, injecting her with a serum made from, yup, arachnid blood. At one point, Jessica becomes a Hydra agent, before eventually taking on the mantle of Spider-Woman.

Whether any of these details from the comics will make it into the Spider-Verse sequel remains to be seen, but the character's history is certainly rich with the madcap storytelling flourishes that made the first Spider-Verse so terrific.

Meanwhile, Issa has not been shy about her love of all things Spidey. "Since the third grade, I've loved Spider-Man, comic books, memorabilia, everything," she told the outlet in February.

Also read: Samantha Akkineni on The Family Man 2: 'Wanted Raji's portrayal to be balanced and sensitive'

Issa is currently in production on the fifth and final season of Insecure. Robin Thede's A Black Lady Sketch Show, which Issa executive produces, was just renewed for a third season, the Season 2 finale aired on May 28.

Issa is also working on the docuseries Seen and Heard for HBO, and for HBO Max, she has the unscripted series Sweet Life and the hip hop comedy 'Rap Sh*t'. Her production company Hoorae is currently developing Perfect Strangers with Spyglass Media.

The sequel of Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse is scheduled to release on October 7, 2022.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
issa rae spiderman film

Related Stories

web series

Samantha Akkineni on The Family Man 2: 'Wanted Raji's portrayal to be balanced and sensitive'

PUBLISHED ON JUN 05, 2021 04:02 PM IST
music

BTS leader RM thanks Indian fans for raising Covid-19 relief funds, hopes to visit India soon

PUBLISHED ON JUN 05, 2021 03:43 PM IST
TRENDING NEWS

Shikhar Dhawan shares pic with Shardul Thakur, viral post has a Sholay twist

Ratan Tata's post on creating a better 'Indian environment’ goes viral

Mizoram girl shows off football skills while wearing heels, video goes viral

Doggo sits patiently as it gets a boop from a butterfly. Watch viral video
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Covid-19 Live Updates
Horoscope Today
RBI Monetary Policy
Petrol Price
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP