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Jack Ryan Ghost War release date, time, and cast: When and where to watch John Krasinski's next spy thriller

John Krasinski returns as Jack Ryan in 'Ghost War', premiering on Amazon Prime Video on May 20, 2026, featuring a global rollout.

May 19, 2026 08:52 am IST
Edited by HT US Desk
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John Krasinski starring spy thriller, Jack Ryan: Ghost War is set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video with a clear global rollout. The film will return with a stacked cast and new faces like Sienna Miller.

Release date and when it drops worldwide

John Krasinski and Michael Kelly in a still from Jack Ryan season 3.(X)

Jack Ryan: Ghost War is set for a worldwide premiere on Amazon Prime Video on Tuesday, May 20, 2026. The film will drop at 12:00 a.m. PT in the United States, which translates to 3:00 a.m. ET, 8:00 a.m. BST in the UK, and 12:30 p.m. IST in India on the same day. The film will be available to viewers with an Amazon Prime membership, so subscribers can watch it as soon as the clock hits the local release time.

Andrew Bernstein, who directed several episodes of the Jack Ryan series is also returning with the project with a runtime reported as about 1 hour 45 minutes.

Who all are in the film

Andrew Bernstein directs Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan: Ghost War, while Aaron Rabin and John Krasinski wrote it, from a story by Krasinski and Noah Oppenheim, based on the characters from Tom Clancy’s Ryanverse. The film is produced by Paramount Pictures, Skydance Media and Amazon MGM Studios, and is the sixth Jack Ryan picture and a new remake that intends to mix character-driven drama with tense modern espionage.

 
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