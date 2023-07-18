Jake Paul offers Nate Diaz $10 million to fight him in the Pro Fighter League

As the beef goes on between Paul and Diaz, YouTuber and boxer Jake Paul takes to Twitter to do what he does best. When asked, "Why don't you fight Nate Diaz in the cage?" he responds...

Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz(SportsTiger.com)

"I made that offer to him from the start. $10 million to fight me in the Pro Fighter League (PFL) after we box on August 5th. The offer is still there, Nathan."

The upcoming fight holds a lot at stake for both the MMA and influencer boxing worlds and is the probable reason for the president of the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC), Dana White, to make sure his fighter Nate Diaz once and for all puts an end to the reign of Jake Paul.

Jake Paul, on the other hand, has eyes on the biggest milestone of his fight, which is the potential fight between him and KSI, who is the king of influencer boxing.

This is most likely to happen if the rumored fight between him and the brother of the World Heavyweight Championship Tyson Fury, Tommy Fury, ends up winning with Tommy in the upcoming fight.

In a recent post of Jake's on social media, he showcases utmost confidence towards the fight with Nate, saying, I know how well Nate works to his stamina." Later, he goes on to smoke a cigarette while working out on a speed bag, calling Nate old and exhausted for the world of influencer boxing that's yet to come.

Meanwhile, talks go on about the contradiction between how the possible chance of KSI finishing the fight with a KO or split decision is going to result in an end to whatever Jake Paul has worked for his entire boxing career to avenge his brother's loss to the ‘Summer Is Over’ singer, YouTuber, and Boxer KSI in 2019 at Staples Center via split decision.

