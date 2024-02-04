Jason Momoa reveals he would have entered politics to advocate for the environment had he not become an actor

Jason Momoa graced the pages of People this week, chatting about his latest travel docuseries On the Roam. During the interview, he revealed that had he not become an actor, he would have opted for a political path to contribute towards saving the planet. Jason Momoa at the Los Angeles special screening of Common Ground on January 11, 2024 .(REUTERS)

Momoa expressed his desire to make a positive impact on the environment. He was quoted as saying, "If I was still young Jason, 12-year-old Jason, I'd probably try to do something to get into politics, really fight for our planet.”

Catch the complete coverage of Budget 2024 only on HT. Explore now!

(Also Read: Rocky star Carl Weathers dead at 76, fans pay tribute to the Predator actor: Rest in Power)

Jason Momoa's Practical Tips

Following his recent participation in the sustainability documentary Common Ground, Momoa imparts the practices he advocates for those aspiring to make a difference.

Rebecca Harrell Tickell, Jason Momoa, Laura Dern, and Josh Tickell at the premiere of Common Ground on January. 11, 2024(AP)

His advice centers on initiating change at home, emphasizing the importance of small actions such as saving energy and reconsidering what we consume with a question, “Do we need that?”

As the new year begins, Momoa reveals that his primary goal is to sustain a healthy lifestyle. In addition to conventional well-being practices, he expresses a desire to prioritize his mental health, emphasizing self-love and stress management.

Jason Momoa's Signature Dirty Momo Cocktail

In the spirit of self-love, Momoa indulges in a treat from time to time. The founder of Meili Vodka shares his preferred way of enjoying a drink, favouring it neat and at room temperature.

Jason Momoa at the special screening of Common Ground(REUTERS)

However, if he opts for a mixed drink, he leans towards a 'Dirty Momo,' a nickname affectionately given by those who know him, especially for his fondness for dirty martinis.

Momoa's latest endeavor, On the Roam, showcases his nomadic lifestyle as he travels the globe, delving into the lives of individuals with unique crafts and skills. The show revolves around his curiosity and eagerness to learn about subjects close to his heart.

(Also Read: Brad Pitt scores latest win in Château Miraval dispute against Angelina Jolie over $500M French Winery)

In an interview with People earlier this month, Momoa shared his aspirations for his children to prioritize environmental care in the future. He emphasized his efforts to impart his knowledge and actions to them, noting that his film Common Ground serves as an extension of that educational journey.