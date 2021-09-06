Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
hollywood

Jason Momoa unveils first look of his new costume for Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom

PUBLISHED ON SEP 06, 2021 09:09 PM IST
ANI |
PUBLISHED ON SEP 06, 2021 09:09 PM IST
Jason Momoa's new look from Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.

Setting the stage for the upcoming Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, the new look for Aquaman has been unveiled by the movie's star Jason Momoa on his social media.

Jason shared images of himself as Arthur Curry. The first photo showed Jason in the green and orange costume that's a throwback to the original comic book look.

A second image showed Jason's film character Aquaman in a darker costume. "Second round. New suit. More action. #aquaman Aloha j" he wrote. According to Deadline, Jason is currently in London filming the sequel.

 

Earlier, the actor had taken to his Instagram to share a glimpse of his time in London saying, ''I am finally in England. It is sunny out, it's amazing, and I'm gonna start Aquaman 2 tomorrow. This is the last day of the brown. I'm gonna be a blonde. Supposedly [they] have more fun. I don't know about that. We'll test it out. But I'm excited to see [director] James [Wan], see my whole cast."'

For this sequel to DC's 2018 film Aquaman, James Wan will be returning to helm the film.

Talking about the film, James said, "Aquaman 2 is very heavily inspired by Planet of the Vampires. You can take the boy out of horror, but you can never take the horror out of the boy."

James said the change comes "partially because they were not familiar with the comic book, which deals in this very lurid, strange world. People were taken aback that I didn't throw all that stuff away and make a dark, heavy film."

Also read: Jason Momoa gets body shamed for ‘dad bod’ but fans are having none of it: ‘Go home internet, you are drunk’

He further continued, "But I didn't feel that would have been right for it. So with the second film, I feel it will be easier for people to accept where we go because I've already laid the foundation."

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom has been written by David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick. As per Deadline, the film stars Jason as Arthur Curry/Aquaman, Amber Heard as Mera, Patrick Wilson as Ocean Master, Dolph Lundgren as King Nereus and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as Black Manta. 

