Jason Momoa gets body shamed for ‘dad bod’ but fans are having none of it: ‘Go home internet, you are drunk’

Jason Momoa is getting body shamed online but his fans are ready to ward off the hate away from him. Check out their tweets.

Updated: Jul 11, 2019 18:13 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Jason Momoa,Jason Momoa Body Shaming,Jason Momoa Dad Bod
Some people thought Jason Momoa has a dad bod now.

Game of Thrones and Aquaman star Jason Momoa is known as one of the hottest and strongest actors of Hollywood but he, too, is not spared of internet’s ugly wrath when it comes to body shaming. The actor was spotted by the paparazzi, chilling by the sea on a holiday and his pictures have now gone viral for all the worse reasons.

Seeing him shirtless, many people on the internet pointed out his lack of chiselled abs in the new pics, calling it a ‘dad bod.’ The word ‘dad bod’ is often used in a positive context on the internet, appreciating men and their bodies which may not appear sexy to some in the normalised, generic sense. However, in this case, the word doesn’t even fit Momoa’s description. Not having six pack abs, does not a dad bod make.

Yet, the internet was mean and relentless as always. “My goodness! That’s all I can say, sheesh!,” wrote one. “Someone needs to start lifting again,” wrote another. But Momoa’s fans were prepared to tackle all the hate coming his way. They flocked to Twitter, sharing appreciation tweets for their favourite star, asking the haters to ‘get their eyes checked.’

“If this picture of Jason Momoa is considered a dad bod please point me in the direction of the dads,” wrote one. “Who tf is body-shaming #JasonMomoa? If my dad looked like this I’d be arrested for incest,” wrote another. “How about we don’t body shame Jason Momoa or anybody for that matter no matter their gender be kind and respectful please because looks are superficial and have no meaning ,” recommended on fan. “This just in: People shaped like refrigerators have the audacity to really body shame Jason Momoa of all human’s on earth,” wrote another.

Check out more reactions:

Jason shot to fame for playing Khal Drogo on hit HBO series Game of Thrones. He was later cast as DC superhero Aquaman and featured in films Justice League and Aquaman. After starring as Arthur Curry in Aquaman, which quickly prompted plans for the sequel, the actor is now filming A New Take on Dune as well another fantasy series, Apple’s See.

He is married to actor Lisa Bonnet and recently attended the wedding of his stepdaughter Zoe Kravitz.



